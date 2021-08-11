Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect from Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch event

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Image: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event later today will also be a stage for the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The event will be hosted virtually starting at 7.30 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, here’s everything that we know about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

Samsung will unveil new foldable phones and wearables at the Galaxy Unpacked. Some of the key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications and pricing details have leaked already.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the foldable phone will sport a 7.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. It will not have any cutouts for the camera. Instead, the device will come with an under-screen front camera. On the outside is a 6.2-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a hole-punch cutout for the 10MP front camera.

The device will have a 12MP triple-camera setup with the main, ultrawide and telephoto sensors. It will also come with S Pen support. The device is also expected to feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Europe is expected to start at EUR 1,900 (Roughly Rs 1,65,950). We can expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the second foldable phone launching at the event. It will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The clamshell foldable display will sport a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It will have a larger 1.9-inch cover display with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels.

The phone will have a dual-camera setup on the back. It will come with two 12MP wide and ultrawide sensors. The phone will also have a 10 MP selfie shooter. The device is expected to pack a 3,300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. The phone will also have a 10 MP selfie shooter. The device is expected to pack a 3,300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,099 (Roughly Rs 96,000) in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung will unveil two new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked. These will include the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The devices will run Samsung and Google’s OneUI Watch OS. They will draw power from Samsung’s new Exynos W920 SoC.

The Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, which are rumoured to launch for EUR 279 (roughly Rs 24,300) and EUR309 (roughly Rs 27,300), respectively. The smartwatch will come with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. They will also have an IP rating of IPX8 for water resistance up to 5ATM. Other details will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Samsung event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Leaked Galaxy Buds2 renders suggest that the truly wireless earbuds (TWS) will come with a minimalistic design. The design of the Galaxy Buds2 is slightly different from the outgoing Galaxy Buds and the Buds+. The earbuds have a uniform glossy texture. It has an in-ear design and comes with silicone ear-tips.

Tipster Snoopy has leaked the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price and features ahead of the launch. It will launch in Europe for EUR 149 (roughly Rs 13,000). The Samsung earbuds will come with three mics and will support Active Noise Cancellation. The Buds 2 is also claimed to offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge. The charging case offers an additional 15 hours worth of battery life. Previously leaked information suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will have a 61 mAh battery, whereas the charging case will come with a 472 mAh battery.

Each earbud will have a 6.5mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer. It will also have an IPX7 certification for water and dust resistance. The Buds 2 will launch in four colours – Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launch in India at a later date.