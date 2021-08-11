MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect from Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch event

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip to be launched later today. Know everything about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Moneycontrol News
August 11, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Image: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Image: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch event later today will also be a stage for the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The event will be hosted virtually starting at 7.30 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, here’s everything that we know about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

Samsung will unveil new foldable phones and wearables at the Galaxy Unpacked. Some of the key Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications and pricing details have leaked already. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the foldable phone will sport a 7.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the inside. It will not have any cutouts for the camera. Instead, the device will come with an under-screen front camera. On the outside is a 6.2-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a hole-punch cutout for the 10MP front camera. 

Close

Related stories

The device will have a 12MP triple-camera setup with the main, ultrawide and telephoto sensors. It will also come with S Pen support. The device is also expected to feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in Europe is expected to start at EUR 1,900 (Roughly Rs 1,65,950). We can expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the second foldable phone launching at the event. It will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The clamshell foldable display will sport a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. It will have a larger 1.9-inch cover display with a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. 

The phone will have a dual-camera setup on the back. It will come with two 12MP wide and ultrawide sensors. The phone will also have a 10 MP selfie shooter. The device is expected to pack a 3,300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. The phone will also have a 10 MP selfie shooter. The device is expected to pack a 3,300 mAh battery with fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. 

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,099 (Roughly Rs 96,000) in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 

Samsung will unveil two new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked. These will include the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The devices will run Samsung and Google’s OneUI Watch OS. They will draw power from Samsung’s new Exynos W920 SoC. 

The Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, which are rumoured to launch for EUR 279 (roughly Rs 24,300) and EUR309 (roughly Rs 27,300), respectively. The smartwatch will come with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. They will also have an IP rating of IPX8 for water resistance up to 5ATM. Other details will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Samsung event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Leaked Galaxy Buds2 renders suggest that the truly wireless earbuds (TWS) will come with a minimalistic design. The design of the Galaxy Buds2 is slightly different from the outgoing Galaxy Buds and the Buds+. The earbuds have a uniform glossy texture. It has an in-ear design and comes with silicone ear-tips.

Tipster Snoopy has leaked the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price and features ahead of the launch. It will launch in Europe for EUR 149 (roughly Rs 13,000). The Samsung earbuds will come with three mics and will support Active Noise Cancellation. The Buds 2 is also claimed to offer up to five hours of juice on a single charge. The charging case offers an additional 15 hours worth of battery life. Previously leaked information suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will have a 61 mAh battery, whereas the charging case will come with a 472 mAh battery.

Each earbud will have a 6.5mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer. It will also have an IPX7 certification for water and dust resistance. The Buds 2 will launch in four colours – Graphite, White, Olive and Lavender. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 launch in India at a later date.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 #Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 #Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.