Reliance ups the ante with JioBharat phone launch, lowers digital divide

Jio launches JioBharat platform and JioBharat phones to provide fast internet access at cheaper rates

The launch of the JioBharat phone on July 3, 2023, is a strong testimony of Reliance Jio’s commitment to raise the bar in telecom services and bring advanced technologies within the reach of common people.

The introduction of this new device from the Jio stable is also symbolic of Reliance’s contribution to the quickening of India’s growth and development, while making it more inclusive. This is in line with the principles of stakeholder capitalism, of which the group has been an ardent champion.

The affordability of this Net-enabled device — which Reliance Jio said is the “lowest priced internet-enabled phone’’ — combined with attractive monthly data plans, would significantly reduce the cost of ownership of sophisticated feature phones for countless Indians. Most significantly, it would make it possible for even the economically weak and vulnerable to leverage the internet to improve their life.

The digital divide that exists between ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’ is accentuated by the inability of the people who comprise the latter to afford feature-rich phones. The lowering of the digital barrier pursuant to the launch of the JioBharat phone would also compel other companies to come up with their versions of affordable phones, further lowering the barrier. This, in turn, would move India’s entire mobile user base beyond 2G to more advanced technologies.

The launch of the JioBharat phone could also have tremendous implications for several signature initiatives, such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, etc., and could also provide a fillip to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Local manufacturing would get a boost following the introduction of the Jio Bharat phone as more companies would attempt to tap into the market that Reliance Jio would open up.

An exponential increase in the number of people with internet-enabled phones following the release of the JioBharat phone (and the others that are expected to follow) would also enable enterprises, including e-commerce firms, to reach out to a larger cross-section of prospective customers nationwide.

Further, digital banking, and the move towards a less-cash economy, would stand to gain. The online education segment, too, would stand to benefit through the extensive availability of the JioBharat phone.

Investments that are likely to flow following the opening of new markets by JioBharat would strengthen the economy. All these, taken together, would ensure that Sabka Vikas (development for all) becomes possible.

As far as Reliance Jio is concerned, the launch of the phone could generate more revenues, cementing its dominant position in India’s flagship telecom sector. Jio’s competitors could see their market shares wither further if the JioBharat phone is a hit.

Over the years, Reliance has always been a standard-bearer of change among Indian corporates. The JioBharat phone is another step in that direction, and sends out a strong signal to businesses everywhere that Indian corporates are second to none when it comes to innovation.

