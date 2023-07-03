Reliance Jio announces JioBharat V2 phone platform, beta trials start on July 7

The phone will also support UPI payments through JioPay, have access to JioCinema for movies, videos and sports entertainment, and JioSaavn service which includes more than 8 crore songs. (Image: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of the "Jio Bharat" V2 phone platform with the aim of transitioning the existing 250 million feature phone users in India out of the 2G era.

The beta trial of the devices will start on July 7 and the phone has been priced at Rs 999, one of the lowest entry points for an internet-enabled feature phone in the country.

Jio says its platform will provide 30 percent cheaper monthly plan rates and seven times more data compared to offerings in this space from other operators.

Kicking things off is a cheaper monthly plan, which will cost Rs 123 per month with 14GB of data included. This is 30 percent cheaper when compared to the average offerings from other operators, which amount to Rs 179 per month for 2GB of data.

Jio will also sell an annual plan that will cost Rs 1,234 per month for 168 GB of data, which is 25 percent cheaper than the average of Rs 1,799 per year for 24GB of data from other operators.

The phone will also support UPI payments through JioPay, have access to JioCinema for movies, videos and sports entertainment, and JioSaavn service which includes more than 8 crore songs in multiple languages.

The V2 phone has a 1.77-inch QVGA TFT display and also offers a removable 1000mAh battery. As expected, the phone will be locked to the Jio network, which means you will need a Jio SIM in the tray to use it.

Besides this, you will get the usual assortment of feature phone staples like a torch light and FM radio. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 0.3-megapixel camera on the back. It supports expandable storage via SD cards up to 128GB.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.