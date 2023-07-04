Last Updated : July 04, 2023 / 06:00 AM IST
Market Buzz
Senco Gold IPO opens today | 10 key things to know before bidding for the offer
The public issue will open on July 4 and close on July 6. The anchor book opened for investors for bidding for a day on July 3. Senco Gold will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on July 14. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today:
Senco Gold public issue to hit the market
President to attend 125th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad
Yediyurappa to lead agitation against Congress over implementation of poll promises
2023 Kia Seltos Facelift India launchTomorrow:
Heavy rainfall likely in southern peninsular regions
ICAI CA Inter, final results 2023 will be out
Andhra Pradesh: 6,400 MTs of wheat, 7,000 MTs of rice to be e-auctioned
Maruti's Invicto to be launched in India
Day one of Congress-NCP meeting in Maharashtra
Big Story
Reliance Jio announces JioBharat V2 phone platform, beta trials start on July 7
Reliance Jio has announced the launch of the 'Jio Bharat' V2 phone platform with the aim of transitioning the existing 250 million feature phone users in India out of the 2G era. The beta trial of the devices will start on July 7 and the phone has been priced at Rs 999, one of the lowest entry points for an internet-enabled feature phone in the country. Read more here.
Auto
M&M June passenger vehicle sales up 21% at 32,588 units
Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday reported a 21 per cent increase in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 32,588 units in June 2023, as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 26,880 units of passenger vehicles in June 2022, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement. Read more here.
Your Money
ITR filing for FY 2022-23: 28 days left, check these changes in income tax return forms
The last date for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23 (the assessment year 2023-24) for individuals (whose accounts are not required to be audited) is July 31, 2023. There are no major changes in the ITR forms. However, a few changes have been introduced this year (compared to last year), which taxpayers should know before starting the process of filing tax returns. Read more here.
Tech Tattle
India set to become largest wearable market in 2023: Report
India will become one of the largest markets for wearables in 2023, according to a report by market research firm, IDC India. India will account for 130-135 million units out of 504.1 million units that will be shipped by the end of 2023. It will account for 26 percent of the total units shipped around the world. Read more here.
Tailpiece
Why the world’s youngest self-made billionaire (and Stanford dropout) says college is not for everyone
The traditional path to success often includes obtaining a college degree, but according to Austin Russell, the world's youngest self-made billionaire, that is not always necessary. Russell, who dropped out of Stanford University in 2012 to start his company, Luminar Technologies, believes that college is not for everyone. Read more here.
