gadgets JioBharat launch: Can the 4G phone disrupt Indian data market? Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, unveiled the JioBharat phone on July 3, with an aim to enable India's vast segment of feature phone users with internet-enabled phones. So, what are its features and what are the tariff plans? Watch to find out. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.