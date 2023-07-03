JioBharat Phone: Priced at Rs 999; all about its features and tariff plans

Reliance Jio introduces Jio Bharat phone with an affordable price tag of Rs 999.

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, unveiled the JioBharat phone on July 3, with an aim to enable India's vast segment of feature phone users with internet-enabled phones.

The telecom company emphasised that there are still 250 million mobile consumers in the country who are stuck using 2G technology and basic phones with no internet access.

To address this, the telecom major unveiled JioBharat phone in an effort to give access to digital services to every Indian, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone.

Here's everything you need to know about about the JioBharat phone, including its cost, features, specifications, connectivity tariff plans, and other important information.

Lowest price:

- Affordable price tag of Rs 999

- An internet-enabled phone, 4G network connection

- Users need a Jio SIM

JioBharat features, specifications:

- FM radio, 0.3MP camera, a headphone jack, expandable storage, and torch

- 1.77 inch QVGA TFT display, removable 1000mAh battery

- 3.5mm headphone jack, 0.3 megapixel camera on the back

- Expandable storage via SD cards up to 128GB

- Phone supports UPI payments through JioPay

- JioCinema access for movies, videos and sports entertainment

- JioSaavn access, service includes 8 crore+ songs in multiple languages

Cheaper connectivity plans, 7x more data vs offers by others

- Phone comes with a 28-days plan for Rs 123. 14 GB of data (0.5 GB per day). Users can avail unlimited voice calls

- 28-days plan is 30 percent cheaper compared to other operators' offerings, also provides seven times more data.

- Also comes with a Rs 1,234 plan for the entire year. In this plan, Users can avail unlimited voice calls and 168 GB of data (0.5 GB per day). Users can avail unlimited voice calls

- Yearly plan 25 percent cheaper than other operators' offerings, includes 7 times more data.

Reliance Jio's mission: 2G-Mukt Bharat

- Enabling existing 250 million feature phone users on 2G networks in India with internet-enabled phones

- Other phone brands, starting with Karbonn, to adopt ‘Jio Bharat platform’ to build Jio Bharat phones

- Beta trial for first 1 million Jio Bharat phones begins from July 7, will be carried out in 6,500 tehsils across the country

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.