you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo K1 launched at Rs 16,990: AMOLED display to AI front camera, it hits all sweet spots

The Oppo K1 will likely go head-to-head with Xiaomi’s Redmi and Samsung M series range of smartphones.

Carlsen Martin
Oppo is continuing the on-going budget smartphone trend in India with the impressive K1. Priced at Rs 16,990, the Oppo K1 is aimed at India's entry-level mid-range smartphone market. The Oppo K1 will likely go head-to-head with Xiaomi’s Redmi and Samsung M series range of smartphones.

Oppo K1 Performance

Under the hood the K1 houses a Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage space. The addition of Hyper Boost technology combined with the impressive spec sheet and you get a phone capable of delivering an optimised gaming experience. The 3,500mAh battery that powers the Oppo K1 should give you more than enough juice to last the whole day.

Oppo K1 Design

Everything about the K1 – from the body to finish – looks and feels premium. The glass back coupled with the gradient texture finish make the K1 look more like a flagship than an entry-level mid-tier smartphone. The K1 features a thin, compact and extremely lightweight construction, making it easy to handle.

Oppo K1 Display

The Oppo K1 sports a gorgeous 6.4-inch full HD+(1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display. Furthermore, the screen boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi pixel density and peak brightness of 430 nits to combine for an incredible viewing experience. Oppo has adapted the water-drop notch on the K1, which is a little disappointing considering 2019 marks the year of the punch-hole display. However, the K1 still retains an impressive 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen cleverly hides an in-display fingerprint scanner that functions comparatively quickly.

Oppo K1 Camera

The K1’s dual rear camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2MP secondary sensor with an LED flash module. The 25-megapixel AI-backed camera on the front is pretty capable and can accurately capture 296 feature points on your face. The AI Beauty Algorithm analyses facial information to intelligently personalise a shot.

Oppo K1 Standout Features:
- Snapdragon 660 SoC delivers excellent performance
- Gorgeous FHD+ AMOLED display is almost unheard off at this price point
- Impressive AI-based 25-megapixel front camera- Decent in-display fingerprint scanner
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology

