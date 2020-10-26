OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 announced: Check price, specifications

OnePlus just took the lid off two new smartphones, adding to its Nord series. The OnePlus Nord N10 is the latest mid-range 5G handset, while the OnePlus Nord N100 is the first entry-level phone from the company. With the arrival of the two new smartphones, OnePlus officially has a new smartphone series in the form of the ‘Nord’, taking the number of Nord phones up by three.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Price

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is priced at £330 (roughly Rs 31,900) for the 6GB/128GB model. For comparison, the original OnePlus Nord is available for £380 (roughly Rs 36,700) for the 8GB/128GB configuration. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is available in a single Midnight Ice colour option.

OnePlus Nord N100 Price

The OnePlus Nord N100 is an entry-level smartphone, priced at £180 (roughly Rs 17,900), and is available in a single 4GB/64GB variant. The Nord N100 is also the only 4G device in the lineup. The OnePlus Nord N100 is available in a single Midnight Frost colour option.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Specs

The Nord N10 is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC, which features a Snapdragon X51 modem. The device also sports a 4,300 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. The Nord N10 sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate as opposed to the 90Hz AMOLED panel on the standard Nord.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord N10 gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, depth sensor, and macro camera. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The Nord N10 is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as stereo speakers.

OnePlus Nord N100

The Nord N100 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, an entry-level 11nm chip. The N100 opts for a 6.52-inch LCD panel with an HD+ (900x1600 pixels) resolution, but looses out on the high refresh rate. The phone rocks a bigger 5,000 mAh battery capacity, although you lose out on Wrap charging, settling for 18W support.

The OnePlus Nord has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a depth sensor and a macro camera. On the front, the hole cutout houses an 8 MP selfie camera. Additionally, the Nord N100 also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader but looses out on stereo speakers.

Both the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G will run OxygenOS 10.5, which is based on Android 10. The two OnePlus Nord devices will be arriving in Europe next month and will launch in the US at a later date.