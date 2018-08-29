App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey calls Magic Leap One headset a "flashy hype vehicle"

Luckey in his blog post pointed out the bad design decisions and called the headset interface “basically an Android Wear watch menu that floats in front of you”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


American technology company Oculus co-founder has thrashed the recently launched mixed reality headset Magic Leap One, calling it “a tragedy in the classical sense”.


Palmer Luckey even prompted Magic Leap’s CEO to respond with an extended Avatar: The Last Airbender analogy.

Mixed reality company Magic Leap released its headset, Magic Leap One, which has incited some mixed reactions, however, Luckey's words in a blog post, come across as one of the harshest criticism for the ambitious product.


Luckey in his post justifies his claims by pointing out the bad design decisions, and has called the headset interface “basically an Android Wear watch menu that floats in front of you”.

Luckey states that even as the software can be fixed, Magic Leap’s magnetic controller tracking is compromised. “It is less of a functional developer kit and more of a flashy hype vehicle that almost nobody can actually use in a meaningful way,” writes Luckey.

Referring to Magic Leap’s hype campaign, Luckey stated that it "sucked all the air out of the room” for other companies. Luckey even argues that of the estimated 3,000 headsets sold, most buyers are enthusiasts, not creators.

Rony Abovitz, Magic Leap co-founder, and CEO, participated in the conversation, tweeting references to Luckey's airbender comments.

However, after putting up a series of Avatar tweets, Abovitz made a call for peace, claiming “there are enough rifts in our society”.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 02:35 pm

