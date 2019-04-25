Nvidia launches GTX 1650, last Turing, budget GPU, price starts at Rs 12,600

Amidst a sea of leaks, Nvidia has finally launched its entry-level Turing-based GPU, the GTX 1650. And, it seems that the rumours of a GTX 1650 Ti card were way off as Nvidia is ending its long-haul Turing journey with the GTX 1650.

The GTX 1650 was unveiled as the company’s most affordable Turing GPU coming in at Rs 12,600. The newest member of the Turing family offers Nvidia’s latest graphics architecture in a low-power, compromised-1080p performance and budget-friendly video card.

GTX 1650 CUDA Cores 896 ROPs 32 Core Clock 1485MHz Boost Clock 1665MHz Memory Clock 8Gbps GDDR5 Memory Bus Width 128-bit VRAM 4GB Single Precision Perf. 3 TFLOPS TDP 75W GPU TU117 (200 mm2) Transistor Count 4.7B Architecture Turing Manufacturing Process TSMC 12nm "FFN" Price Rs 12,600

Nvidia’s GTX 1650 is based on the TU117 die and includes all of the new Turing shader innovations, which means you are still getting those improvements in performance and efficiency. It also features support for floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading and a unified cache architecture with larger L1 cache. In terms of power, the GTX 1650 only requires 75W, making it the fastest GPU to be powered by a motherboard, devoid of an external power connector.

The GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are two of the most popular graphics cards used by gamers on Steam. And, while the GTX 1650 is set to offer a significant increase in performance over the two cards, it also serves as an excellent replacement for another popular GPU that seems a little dated. The GTX 960 sits 5th on the list of most used GPUs on Steam, and for those on a tight budget, the 1650 should offer a decent bump in performance over the 960.

The GTX 1650 is set to offer 60-pecent of the performance of a GTX 1660, on paper at least, and could easily get closers in real-world tests. Now, consider the GTX 960 which offers well-below half the performance of a GTX 1660, and you get a pretty sizeable bump.

As things stand, the GTX 1650 is the perfect replacement for the GTX 1050, 1050 Ti, 960 and 950 users. Like the GTX 1660 Ti and 1660, the new 1650 GPU won’t feature a Founders Edition.