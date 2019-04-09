New Nvidia listing on UserBenchmark hints at possible RTX 2070 Ti

Nvidia's dominance in the commercial GPU market hasn't shown any signs of slowing down in 2019 with the company gearing up for the unveiling of two new entry-level GTX 16 series graphics cards. Moreover, while the GTX 1650 and 1650 Ti are almost upon us, another Nvidia card has surfaced on UserBenchmark.

The GPU in question is titled "Nvidia Graphics Device" with the following device code "10DE 1E34". The obvious first question to pop up is whether or not these benchmarks are for the upcoming GTX 1650 or 1650 Ti. But the 139 percent score the new GPU received is nowhere near GTX 16 series standards. The new Nvidia GPU featured an average effective 3D speed bench score of 139 percent. Compare that to the 91.4 percent score of the GTX 1660 Ti, and it is evident that this new card sits comfortably in the RTX territory.

We believe that the GPU in question might likely be the RTX 2070 Ti. Nvidia's RTX 2070 currently boasts a score of 131 percent, while the RTX 2080 holds a 149 percent score. This would put the card in that sweet spot between the RTX 2070 and 2080. The 3D speed bench score of 139 percent puts this card a few points behind the AMD Radeon VII, which features a 143 percent score.

While the card spotted on UserBenchmark falls somewhere between the RTX 2070 and 2080 in terms of performance, it offers a slightly lower clock speed than both of them. Another bizarre fact about the new card is the 7.5GB VRAM. It is possible that these values are incorrect, and the actual card could feature a higher clock speed and the full 8GB frame buffer.