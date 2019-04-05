Nvidia set to launch Turing-based GeForce GTX 1650 and 1650 Ti in April

Nvidia seems to have amped-up its efforts of leaving AMD in the dust with a new series of Turing-based cards to replace the Pascal-based GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti. The new GTX 1650 and possible 1650 Ti will feature the company’s latest Turing architecture with improved performance from the previous entry-level 10 series cards.

While the Nvidia’s latest GTX 1660 Ti seems to be handling 1080p and 1440p gaming quite well, easily beating out any competition from AMD’s RX 590, the 1650 aims to tackle the budget end of the gaming spectrum, going up against the RX 570, which is still one of the best entry level cards.

Nvidia’s Turing microarchitecture-based 1650 card is set to focus on entry-level gamers going up against AMD’s RX 560 and 570 GPUs. Serial leaker APISAK recently flagged a GTX 1650 beating out AMD’s RX 570 in a Final Fantasy XV performance test.



Based on 12nm TU117 GPU



4GB of DDR5 VRAM on a 128-bit interface



CUDA core count in the area of an AMD RX570



While Nvidia hasn’t confirmed any statistics about the new entry-level 1650, here are few things you can expect –

Although prices of both cards haven’t been carved in stone, Nvidia’s GTX 1650 could be priced as low as $150 in the US and somewhere around Rs 13,000 in India, considering the 1050 Ti’s Rs 12,000 Indian price tag. The possible 1650 Ti may be priced in a sweet spot, somewhere between the GTX 1650 and GTX 1660.