Here's how you can set up Intel, AMD gaming PC builds under Rs 70,000

Gaming components are always equated with heavy price tags but 2019’s changing that. If you’re looking to turn in that old AMD FX series processor for a new Ryzen chip or replace an obsolete Nvidia GeForce 9 series GPU for some new and improved RTX graphics, there’s no better time than the present.

One of the main hurdles gamers face while building a PC or upgrading their PC components is bottlenecking. Bottlenecking occurs when workloads arrive too quickly for the production process to handle. Let's take an example to - Say you buy a top-end RTX graphics card and go for a 60 Hz IPS monitor. In this case, your graphics card will be able to deliver better results than what your monitor is outputting.

So, no matter what you're doing, upgrading or starting over, there are plenty of things you have to keep in mind so one part of your PC doesn't compromise the performance of another.

Component AMD Build Price (Rs) Intel Build Price (Rs) Processor AMD RYZEN 5 2600X 19,000 Intel Core I5-8600K 21,000 GPU ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6 32,000 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6 32,000 Motherboard ASUS PRIME B450M-A 7,649 GIGABYTE B360M DS3H 7,950 RAM 2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 7000 2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 7000 HDD Seagate SkyHawk 1TB 3,000 Seagate SkyHawk 1TB 3,000 SSD ADATA Ultimate SU800 256GB 3D NAND SSD 3,500 ADATA Ultimate SU800 256GB 3D NAND SSD 3,500 PSU ANTEC EA550G PRO 550W 80 PLUS GOLD CERTIFICATION 5,800 ANTEC EA550G PRO 550W 80 PLUS GOLD CERTIFICATION 5,800 Cabinet Cooler Master MasterBox K500L 4,749 Cooler Master MasterBox K500L 4,749

But let's face it, average gamers don't really have the luxury of splurging cash on high-end machines. If you have trouble putting together a PC, this build guide will help you build a perfect gaming rig without bottlenecking on a budget.

Both the above configurations should provide futureproof gaming solutions that will take anywhere between 3 to 4 years before becoming obsolete. Both builds will offer frame rates ranging from 90 to 150 depending on the game you're playing. Titles like Battlefield V should see around 50 to 65 fps with ray tracing turned-on.

A 60 Hz IPS monitor will cause bottlenecking with these high specs and 144 Hz panels are recommended. If you aren't on a budget G-Sync monitors will provide the best results, but these FreeSync budget monitors will also help you take full advantage of the high specifications on multiplayer. While the current specs provide an excellent opportunity to game on 1440p, you can save at least Rs 10,000 to 12,000 going down to a GTX 1660 Ti card and AMD Ryzen 5 2400G or Intel Core i5-9400F processor if 1080p gaming is all you're looking for.