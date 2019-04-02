Here's how you can set up Intel, AMD gaming PC builds under Rs 70,000

One of the main hurdles gamers face while building a PC or upgrading their PC components is bottlenecking
Gaming components are always equated with heavy price tags but 2019’s changing that. If you’re looking to turn in that old AMD FX series processor for a new Ryzen chip or replace an obsolete Nvidia GeForce 9 series GPU for some new and improved RTX graphics, there’s no better time than the present.
One of the main hurdles gamers face while building a PC or upgrading their PC components is bottlenecking. Bottlenecking occurs when workloads arrive too quickly for the production process to handle. Let's take an example to - Say you buy a top-end RTX graphics card and go for a 60 Hz IPS monitor. In this case, your graphics card will be able to deliver better results than what your monitor is outputting.
So, no matter what you're doing, upgrading or starting over, there are plenty of things you have to keep in mind so one part of your PC doesn't compromise the performance of another.
|Component
|AMD Build
|Price (Rs)
|Intel Build
|Price (Rs)
|Processor
|AMD RYZEN 5 2600X
|19,000
|Intel Core I5-8600K
|21,000
|GPU
|ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6
|32,000
|ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6
|32,000
|Motherboard
|ASUS PRIME B450M-A
|7,649
|GIGABYTE B360M DS3H
|7,950
|RAM
|2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4
|7000
|2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4
|7000
|HDD
|Seagate SkyHawk 1TB
|3,000
|Seagate SkyHawk 1TB
|3,000
|SSD
|ADATA Ultimate SU800 256GB 3D NAND SSD
|3,500
|ADATA Ultimate SU800 256GB 3D NAND SSD
|3,500
|PSU
|ANTEC EA550G PRO 550W 80 PLUS GOLD CERTIFICATION
|5,800
|ANTEC EA550G PRO 550W 80 PLUS GOLD CERTIFICATION
|5,800
|Cabinet
|Cooler Master MasterBox K500L
|4,749
|Cooler Master MasterBox K500L
|4,749
Both the above configurations should provide futureproof gaming solutions that will take anywhere between 3 to 4 years before becoming obsolete. Both builds will offer frame rates ranging from 90 to 150 depending on the game you're playing. Titles like Battlefield V should see around 50 to 65 fps with ray tracing turned-on.