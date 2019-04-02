App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how you can set up Intel, AMD gaming PC builds under Rs 70,000

One of the main hurdles gamers face while building a PC or upgrading their PC components is bottlenecking

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Gaming components are always equated with heavy price tags but 2019’s changing that. If you’re looking to turn in that old AMD FX series processor for a new Ryzen chip or replace an obsolete Nvidia GeForce 9 series GPU for some new and improved RTX graphics, there’s no better time than the present.

One of the main hurdles gamers face while building a PC or upgrading their PC components is bottlenecking. Bottlenecking occurs when workloads arrive too quickly for the production process to handle. Let's take an example to - Say you buy a top-end RTX graphics card and go for a 60 Hz IPS monitor. In this case, your graphics card will be able to deliver better results than what your monitor is outputting.

So, no matter what you're doing, upgrading or starting over, there are plenty of things you have to keep in mind so one part of your PC doesn't compromise the performance of another.

But let's face it, average gamers don't really have the luxury of splurging cash on high-end machines. If you have trouble putting together a PC, this build guide will help you build a perfect gaming rig without bottlenecking on a budget.
 Component AMD Build Price (Rs) Intel Build Price (Rs)
 Processor AMD RYZEN 5 2600X 19,000 Intel Core I5-8600K 21,000
 GPU  ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6 32,000 ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2060 Twin Fan 6GB GDDR6 32,000
 Motherboard ASUS PRIME B450M-A  7,649  GIGABYTE B360M DS3H  7,950
 RAM 2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4  7000 2x Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4  7000
HDD Seagate SkyHawk 1TB  3,000 Seagate SkyHawk 1TB  3,000
SSD ADATA Ultimate SU800 256GB 3D NAND SSD 3,500 ADATA Ultimate SU800 256GB 3D NAND SSD 3,500
 PSU ANTEC EA550G PRO 550W 80 PLUS GOLD CERTIFICATION  5,800  ANTEC EA550G PRO 550W 80 PLUS GOLD CERTIFICATION  5,800
 Cabinet  Cooler Master MasterBox K500L  4,749  Cooler Master MasterBox K500L  4,749

Both the above configurations should provide futureproof gaming solutions that will take anywhere between 3 to 4 years before becoming obsolete. Both builds will offer frame rates ranging from 90 to 150 depending on the game you're playing. Titles like Battlefield V should see around 50 to 65 fps with ray tracing turned-on.

related news

A 60 Hz IPS monitor will cause bottlenecking with these high specs and 144 Hz panels are recommended. If you aren't on a budget G-Sync monitors will provide the best results, but these FreeSync budget monitors will also help you take full advantage of the high specifications on multiplayer. While the current specs provide an excellent opportunity to game on 1440p, you can save at least Rs 10,000 to 12,000 going down to a GTX 1660 Ti card and  AMD Ryzen 5 2400G or Intel Core i5-9400F processor if 1080p gaming  is all you're looking for.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #gaming #PC #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress

PM Modi Rousing Communal Tension in India: CPI(M) Writes to EC

PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genr ...

African Great Yaya Toure Wants Football Authorities to Be More Proacti ...

Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not ...

Deve Gowda Alleges Modi Trying to Make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, As ...

Chandrashekhar Azad Challenges Mayawati to Prove 'BJP Mole' Accusation

AFSPA Withdrawn Partially from Nine Districts of Arunachal Pradesh

From AFSPA to Sedition to Defamation: Constitutional and Legal Tweaks ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty above 11,700; aut ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Buy Hero Motocorp & Tech Mahindra, says Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Rahul Gandhi says Congress 'open to more alliances', but uncertainty w ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 1: Hedgewar sends emissary ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn getting sandwiched between Tabu and ...

Rajinikanth and Mahendran: The friendship that gave rise to a phenomen ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.