App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nvidia launches GTX 1660 Ti card at Rs 26,000: Should you buy?

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti offers better performance than the GTX 1060 and 1070.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Graphics card price-to-performance ratios are at an all-time high in 2019. Sales of Nvidia’s RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti cards didn’t meet company expectations with consumers unwilling to pay Nvidia’s steep RTX tax. Then came GeForce RTX 2060, a powerful card that rivalled the performance of the GTX 1070 and 1080 and opened an affordable doorway to into the world of real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Only a month after the release of Nvidia’s budget RTX card, the company is bringing yet another budget offering to its arsenal.

Enter the GTX 1660 Ti
GTX 1660 Ti RTX 2060 GTX 1060
GPU TU116 TU106 GP106
CUDA cores 1,536 1,920 1,280
Tensor cores NA 240 NA
RT cores NA 30 NA
Base clock 1500 MHz 1365 MHz 1,410 MHz
Boost clock 1770 MHz 1680 MHz 1,708 MHz
Memory 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5
Memory speed 12Gbps 14Gbps 8Gbps
Memory interface 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit
Memory bandwidth 288GBps 336GBps 192GBps
Single-precision performance 5.4TFLOPs 6.5TFLOPs 4.4 TFLOPs
Price Rs 25,699 Rs 32,749 Rs 22,999
Cards used for pricing: Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6   T20600F /  Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 TI 6GB GDDR6 ZT-T16610F /

Zotac GTX 1060 6GB AMP Edition ZT-P10600B

Available for preorder at under Rs 26,000, the 1660 Ti is touted as the successor to the GTX 1060. The new GTX 1660 Ti boasts major performance gains on its 1060 predecessor and is engineered on the same Turing architecture as the Nvidia RTX 2060.

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 Ti share certain similarities in terms of specifications. Both cards are built on a 12nm process and feature similar 6GB of GDDR6 memory. In fact, the boost clock speed on the 1660 Ti even exceeds that of the RTX 2060. But let’s not get ahead ourselves. At the current moment, the GTX 1660 Ti sits in a sweet spot offering a 20-percent increase in performance over the GTX 1060.

related news

Unlike the RTX 2060, the GTX 1660 Ti’s lack of RT and Tensor cores means no support for real-time ray tracing and deep learning super sampling, two critical features of the RTX GPUs.  The GTX 1660 Ti also boasts fewer CUDA cores and slower memory, resulting in lower memory bandwidth, which should drop the overall performance as compared to its RTX counterpart.

Final Verdict

Of the three Nvidia GPUs, the GTX 1660 Ti offers the best value for money with performance surpassing that of the GTX 1070 which is priced at approximately Rs 37,000. However, if you aren't strapped for cash go with the RTX 2060. For Rs 7,000 more, the RTX 2060 can easily rival the performance of a GTX 1080. Moreover, you get real-time ray tracing and DLSS support as well. While only a few games currently support both these features, you can bet that's going to increase in the future.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.