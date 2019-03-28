App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nvidia's upcoming Navi GPU could feature real-time ray tracing support

AMD could also leverage DXR’s fallback routine to implement raytracing, similar to what Crytek did in a raytracing demo using an AMD Vega GPU.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Nvidia’s domination in the commercial GPU market is still going strong in 2019. According to the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for January 2019, Nvidia GPUs dominate charts with 74-per cent of systems running on the chipmaker’s GPUs as compared to AMD’s 15.34 per cent.

Since the survey, Nvidia has released two budget graphics cards, the GTX 1660 and 1660 Ti to reassert their domination. AMD’s budget Navi 10 GPUs which will be built on 7nm architecture are set to debut in the second half of 2019, while the Navi 20 series graphics card aimed at enthusiast gamers may debut in 2020.

AMD’s current flagship GPU, the Radeon VII takes on Nvidia’s RTX 2070 and 2080, offering a price-to-performance ratio that falls right in between the two cards. The upcoming Navi 10 GPUs are set to take on Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060, which still leaves no competition for Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti powerhouse. AMD is set to address this in 2020 with their Navi 20 GPU built on 7nm+ architecture.

AMD-GPU-architecture-roadmap

related news

The enthusiast Navi 20 GPU may also support real-time ray tracing. RedTechGaming reportedly claimed in a video that AMD would incorporate Navi 20 GPUs with architectural changes to support ray-tracing. Considering the card's expected release in 2020, the report is in line with AMD’s announcement that the company would only bring ray tracing support to their GPUs after more widespread adoption in games.

AMD could also leverage DXR’s fallback routine to implement raytracing, similar to what Crytek did in a raytracing demo using an AMD Vega GPU. Crytek’s demo changed the ray tracing game plan, urging Nvidia to announce support for the ray tracing feature on 1060 and up Pascal cards as well as Turing GTX cards. None of these cards feature Tensor cores to upscale the images or RTCores to accelerate raytracing but will still support the feature after an update in April; all be it with considerably less FPS even at low to medium settings on some cards.

Although the Navi 20 GPU is set to release in 2020, AMD could introduce ray-tracing to Navi 10 GPUs as well. All things considered, having more than one company offer ray tracing will end its exclusivity and could even impact pricing by making it more competitive, which entails a major win for the consumer.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan offered his views to Congress on minimum income guarant ...

Pronab Sen on economic implications of Congress’ minimum income guar ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty tests 11,550 ahead ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Here's why Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life is bullish on auto st ...

Earnings setback could lead to Nifty falling below 11,000, says Sharek ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP's inclusion of youths from non-political ...

Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

What is Life After Hate? Why is Facebook sending white supremacists to ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.