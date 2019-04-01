Images of the Oppo Reno surface with unusual motorised pop-up camera

The Oppo Reno handset already boasts one of the most talked about camera feature in the smartphone industry. But if 10x Lossless Zoom wasn’t enough, new alleged images of the phone have surfaced with one of the most unusual front cameras the industry has seen.

In the quest to make bezels slim to the point of non-existent and eliminate the notch, smartphone manufacturers have done it all, – from motorised pop-up cameras, automatic and manual mechanical sliders, cutouts in screens and don’t forget, dual displays – up until now.

From the image, it seems like Oppo has taken things one step further in their implementation of the front camera, opting to go a different way with the ‘Shark Cam’ or the ‘People’s Eyebrow Cam’. Whatever Oppo call it, the camera on the images looks pretty unusual, but it still beats the alternative.

This unusual pop-up camera design may not be such a bad idea, especially considering Oppo’s previous adaptation of the notch-less smartphone. The Reno’s front-facing camera seems like a decent compromise between the fragile-looking sliding camera on the Vivo V15 Pro and the big slider on the Oppo Find X.

A video posted by Slashleaks revealed the eyebrow-like front camera on the Reno. The video also showed the back panel of the phone with no 10x Lossless Zoom mentioned behind the periscope lens, which could mean that this could be a mid-range version of the phone with a possible Snapdragon 710 chipset. Oppo is yet to provide any confirmation on pricing, configuration and release date, but its good to see companies are flipping through the pages of their innovation manuals to eliminate the dreaded notch.

The Reno’s appearance can be somewhat aggressive and doesn’t seem to alleviate the concerns of the durability of the motorised pop-up camera. For the time being, it looks like the motorised pop-up selfie cameras are here to stay.

