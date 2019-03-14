Oppo to launch a 'Reno' smartphone with 10x zoom

Oppo has announced a new lineup in India called Reno. The new series will be an addition to the company’s current lineup that includes the R-Series and F-series. Reno would be officially launched in China first on April as per the company’s landing page.

The website does not reveal any information about upcoming smartphones under the lineup. However, it is rumoured that the new range of smartphones would be targeted towards young buyers. A smartphone under the lineup was spotted on the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) with model number CPH1917. The certification reveals that the smartphone would sport a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1080*2340and would run on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. Rumours suggest that the phone would be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with Kryo 485 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. The listings state the device would have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the phone would house a 48MP sensor and is said to support 10x lossless zoom. This would be the first Oppo phone that would have 10x zoom since the company’s announcement at the MWC 2019. There would be a 5MP depth sensor and a telephoto lens. However, not much is know on the megapixel count of the telephoto camera. The phone would have 4,065 man battery and could also support 44W super fast charging technology.