Huawei's P30 vs Honor's View 20: How do the odds stack up?

Huawei is all set to launch its flagship P30 and P30 Pro to Indian audiences on the April 9, 2019. While Huawei’s P30 Pro sets itself up as the complete package, it’s also set to become one of the most expensive handsets on the market. And, while the P30 doesn’t come cheap, it is the lesser of two highly-expensive evils.

Handset Huawei P30 Honor V20 Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980 Processor Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.92 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Storage 128GB Expandable 128GB RAM 6GB 6GB Display 6.1-inch OLED 6.4-inch IPS LCD Screen Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels Pixel Density 422 ppi 398 ppi Rear Camera 40-megapixel (f/1.8) / 16-megapixel (f/2.2) / 8-megapixel (f/2.4) 48-megapixel (f/1.8) / 3D ToF Camera Front Camera 32-megapixel (f/2.0) 25-megapixel (f/2.0) Battery Capacity 3650 mAh 4000 mAh OS Android v9.0 (Pie) / EMUI Skin Android v9.0 (Pie) / Magic UI Skin Price Rs 62,000 Rs 37,999

Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled its flagship View20 smartphone earlier in January, and we thought it would be a good idea to see which of these two phones offer a better value for money proposition.

You’d be right to assume that the Honor View 20 comes with its fair share of compromises, but that’s mainly down to pricing of the two flagships.

Both the P30 and V20 deliver flagship-grade performance built on the latest 7nm architecture and when you consider 'Magic UI' is basically EMUI with a few different colours, there's isn't much of difference between these two devices in terms of performance, power-efficiency and usability. The bigger battery capacity on the View20 should offer more screen-on time as compared to the P30.

The triple camera setup on the P30 offers several improvements from the View20’s single primary camera. Honor doesn’t fully take advantage of the ToF camera they’ve added to the V20 as well. For what it’s worth, both the View 20’s front and rear camera offer excellent results in all lighting conditions. The P30 just manages to do it better.

Opting for an LCD panel rather than an OLED screen is by far one of the most disappointing moves made on the View20. And, while the punch-hole notch does look more impressive than the dewdrop implementation on the P30, the AMOLED screen looks far more vibrant than the LCD panel.

Finally, price, the final frontier if you will. Coming in at Rs 25,000 less than the P30, the View20 wins this round with ease. Average users will find the View20’s front and rear cameras more than adequate as the results they offer are well-above average. The LCD panel on the other hands does fall a fair bit short against the AMOLED screen on the P30.

If this were a comparison, then the P30 would emerge as the clear winner. But considering value for money is the primary deciding factor, we’d have to go with the Honor View 20.

