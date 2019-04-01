Here's why Samsung uses the inferior Exynos 9820 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC

By using a proprietary chip, Samsung can increase profit margins, while being able to competitively price its handsets in an increasingly competitive market.
Much like the Galaxy S8 and S9 models, all Samsung Galaxy S10 models also feature dual sourced chipsets. While the Galaxy S10 models in North America and China feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, in the European and other Asian markets the device ships with Samsung’s Exynos 9820 SoC.
Cost-cutting plays a significant role in opting for different chipset for the same handset. The Exynos chipset is manufactured in-house by Samsung, while the Snapdragon chipset is engineered by US-based Qualcomm. Smartphone pricing in European and Asian markets outside China tend to be inflated as compared to North American markets. Competitive pricing also plays a significant role in smartphone demand in these markets.By using a proprietary chip, Samsung can increase profit margins, while being able to competitively price its handsets in an increasingly competitive market. Samsung is the largest smartphone player in the world and feature phones at different price-ranges – entry-level, mid-range, high-end. Adoption of the Exynos chipset throughout Samsung’s range of handsets would help the South Korean tech giant greatly increase profitability.
|Processor
|Snapdragon 855
|Exynos 9820
|Architecture
|7nm FinFET
|8nm LPP FinFET
|CPU
|Octa-core semi-custom Kryo 485CPU: Single-core (Cortex A76 @ 2.84GHz) + Tri-core (Cortex-A76 @ 2.42GHz) + Quad-core (Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz)
|Octa-core custom CPU: Dual-core(Custom CPU) + Dual-core (Cortex-A75) + Quad-core (Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|ARM Mali-G76 MP12
|Display
|Up to 4K, HDR and 10-bit color depth
|WQUXGA (3840×2400), 4K UHD (4096×2160)
|Storage
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 2.1
|Camera
|Up to 20 MP dual cameras, up to 32 MP single camera
|Rear 22MP, Front 22MP, Dual-camera 16MP+16MP
|Video Capture
|4K HDR @ 60fps. Supports shooting in HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
|8K @ 30fps or 4K @ 150fps
|Video Playback
|8K 360 degree VR, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, 10-bit color depth, H.265, VP9 video decoder
|10-bit HEVC(H.265), H.264, VP9 codec
|LTE Modem
|X24 LTE 2 Gbps (DL)/316 Mbps (UL), Optional X50 5G Modem
|LTE-Advanced Pro Cat.20 8CA 2Gbps (DL) / Cat.20 3CA 316Mbps (UL)