Here's why Samsung uses the inferior Exynos 9820 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 855 SoC

DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, launches the new Samsung Galaxy S10+ mobile phone, at a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Much like the Galaxy S8 and S9 models, all Samsung Galaxy S10 models also feature dual sourced chipsets. While the Galaxy S10 models in North America and China feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, in the European and other Asian markets the device ships with Samsung’s Exynos 9820 SoC.

Cost-cutting plays a significant role in opting for different chipset for the same handset. The Exynos chipset is manufactured in-house by Samsung, while the Snapdragon chipset is engineered by US-based Qualcomm. Smartphone pricing in European and Asian markets outside China tend to be inflated as compared to North American markets. Competitive pricing also plays a significant role in smartphone demand in these markets.

Processor Snapdragon 855 Exynos 9820 Architecture 7nm FinFET 8nm LPP FinFET CPU Octa-core semi-custom Kryo 485CPU: Single-core (Cortex A76 @ 2.84GHz) + Tri-core (Cortex-A76 @ 2.42GHz) + Quad-core (Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz) Octa-core custom CPU: Dual-core(Custom CPU) + Dual-core (Cortex-A75) + Quad-core (Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 640 ARM Mali-G76 MP12 Display Up to 4K, HDR and 10-bit color depth WQUXGA (3840×2400), 4K UHD (4096×2160) Storage UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 2.1 Camera Up to 20 MP dual cameras, up to 32 MP single camera Rear 22MP, Front 22MP, Dual-camera 16MP+16MP Video Capture 4K HDR @ 60fps. Supports shooting in HDR10+, HDR10, HLG 8K @ 30fps or 4K @ 150fps Video Playback 8K 360 degree VR, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, 10-bit color depth, H.265, VP9 video decoder 10-bit HEVC(H.265), H.264, VP9 codec LTE Modem X24 LTE 2 Gbps (DL)/316 Mbps (UL), Optional X50 5G Modem LTE-Advanced Pro Cat.20 8CA 2Gbps (DL) / Cat.20 3CA 316Mbps (UL)

By using a proprietary chip, Samsung can increase profit margins, while being able to competitively price its handsets in an increasingly competitive market. Samsung is the largest smartphone player in the world and feature phones at different price-ranges – entry-level, mid-range, high-end. Adoption of the Exynos chipset throughout Samsung’s range of handsets would help the South Korean tech giant greatly increase profitability.