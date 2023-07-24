Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: The spotlight is on Google, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo and others

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: There’s clearly a lot of options for buyers at this price range

The sub Rs 40,000 segment is the zone of the flagship killers. Smartphones that deliver on the key product attributes that matter for most consumers. And yet you don’t have to spend a premium on these devices. Buying a smartphone under Rs 40K doesn’t involve any major compromises. You get 2023-proof hardware with zippy processors and batteries that won’t let you down.

Google’s Pixel 7a scores with its lowlight photography and Android user experience while Samsung brings its Nightography solution from premium smartphones to its Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. Devices like OnePlus Nord 3 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro will satiate you need for speed while Vivo V27 Pro and OPPO’s Reno 10 Pro score with their portrait photography solutions.

There’s clearly a lot of options for buyers at this price range. We put the spotlight on some of the best buys at this price point:

Google Pixel 7a: One of the biggest selling points for Pixel smartphones is the seamless blend between hardware and the Google software experience. The 2023 ‘a’ series Pixel device is propelled by the same Tensor G2 chip that’s at the heart of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The headline feature of this smartphone is its rear camera – one of the best at this price point. It combines a 64MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. You get all the Google smarts like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur aside from Google’s Night Sight that nails lowlight photography.

Price: Rs 39,999 after a Rs 4,000 instant cashback

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: It’s one of Samsung’s premier A series devices and it shares some design elements with the pricier Samsung Galaxy S23 series including the new camera housing. The A54 offers flagship-level features like an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. You get a curved 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a capable triple rear cam that includes a 50MP primary lens with OIS (Optical image stabilisation). The immersive display is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Price: Rs 38,999

OnePlus Nord 3 5G: It’s a throwback to OnePlus devices of the past that are packed with features and a pleasing design aesthetic. The Nord 4 debuted at OnePlus’ Summer Launch Event in July 2023. We approve of the flat-edge design and the return of the alert slider that was missing in its predecessor. The Nord 3 comes with a gorgeous 6.74-inch AMOLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus does a great job with the weight distribution – the device feels good in your hand despite a robust 5000 mAh battery under the hood.

Price: Rs 33,999 onwards

OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G: The middle child in OPPO’s latest update of its Reno series. The Reno 10 Pro 5G shares some of the features of its premium sibling (the Reno 10 Pro+) including the gorgeous glossy 3D curved design that plays out particularly well in the Glossy Purple shade. The device feels great in your hand and comes with a triple rear cam. The 32MP Telephoto Portrait camera is one of the highlights of the rear shooter. OPPO stretches the screen: body ratio to 93 percent, the 6.7-inch AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate.

Price: Rs 39,999

Vivo V27 Pro: At 182 gm, it’s of the lightest devices at this price point. The back panel of the Magic Blue colour way comes with a with a cool colour changing trick that takes it from a powder blue to a deep blue when you expose it to direct sunlight. Vivo has kitted the V27 Pro with a curved 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear cam blends a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Price: Rs 37,999 onwards

Xiaomi 12 Pro: A recent price drop makes Xiaomi’s 2022 flagship a great buy this year. At its heart is the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 chipset; you get a choice of two hardware variants – 8GB/256GB or 12GB/256GB. It’s certainly not short on ‘flaunt value’; the device features an elegant velvet matte finish that plays out well in the Opera Mauve and Couture Blue options. The other highlight is the rear cam that combines three 50MP lenses that all offer night mode.

Price: Rs 39,999 after a Rs 2,000 instant cashback

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: A compelling option for serious gamers in this price segment, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Generation 1 chipset that teams up with an independent gaming chip (with a game frame booster). A smart 3D cooling system allows you to keep gaming. You won’t run out of juice quickly thanks to a 5000 mAh battery and even if you do, the 120W flash charger in the box powers the device in quick time.

Price: Rs 33,999