Fossil’s Gen 5E smartwatch launched in India priced Rs 18,495: All you need to know

The Gen 5E is the cousin to the Gen 5 that was launched in 2019

Moneycontrol News
February 04, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST

After completing its tour of duty in the US, Fossil’s Gen 5E smartwatch series has touched India shores. The smartwatch first debuted in the US in October last year. The Gen 5E smartwatch is a slightly stripped-down Gen 5 that launched in 2019. The 5E has an AMOLED display and has features like water resistance, heart rate monitoring and quick charge.

The watch is priced at Rs 18,495 and you can pick one up from Fossil's official website along with Myntra and Flipkart. It comes in two different sizes – 44mm and 42mm. There are also multiple colour variants to pick from. As for straps, Fossil offers you a choice between silicone, leather, stainless steel, and mesh. Like most smartwatches, Fossil uses Google’s Wear OS as its platform and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 SoC, powered by a 300 mAh battery.

The smartwatch also comes with various battery saving modes to keep you from running out of juice too quickly. You can customise and edit your own battery profile or pick from one of the preset ones. This paired with the ability to quick charge (Up to 80% in 50 mins), means that you can lug this around for quite a while.

The watch is also water resistant and is rated at 3ATM (up to 30 meters). As for the rest of the specifications, , here is all of them at a quick glance.

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100

  • Powered with Wear OS by Google

  • Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 12.0+

  • Speaker

  • Smart battery modes

  • 4 GB total storage

  • 1 GB RAM

  • Heart rate sensor

  • Tethered GPS

  • Wireless syncing

  • Rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%)

  • Magnetic charging

  • 300 mAh battery capacity

  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

  • Microphone

  • Audible alerts

  • Water resistant/swimproof (up to 3ATM)

  • Accelerometer

  • Gyroscope

  • LED flashlight

  • Music control & storage
TAGS: #fossil #Smatwatches #wearos
first published: Feb 4, 2021 03:46 pm

