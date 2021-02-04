Fossil’s Gen 5E smartwatch launched in India priced Rs 18,495: All you need to know

After completing its tour of duty in the US, Fossil’s Gen 5E smartwatch series has touched India shores. The smartwatch first debuted in the US in October last year. The Gen 5E smartwatch is a slightly stripped-down Gen 5 that launched in 2019. The 5E has an AMOLED display and has features like water resistance, heart rate monitoring and quick charge.

The watch is priced at Rs 18,495 and you can pick one up from Fossil's official website along with Myntra and Flipkart. It comes in two different sizes – 44mm and 42mm. There are also multiple colour variants to pick from. As for straps, Fossil offers you a choice between silicone, leather, stainless steel, and mesh. Like most smartwatches, Fossil uses Google’s Wear OS as its platform and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 SoC, powered by a 300 mAh battery.

The smartwatch also comes with various battery saving modes to keep you from running out of juice too quickly. You can customise and edit your own battery profile or pick from one of the preset ones. This paired with the ability to quick charge (Up to 80% in 50 mins), means that you can lug this around for quite a while.



Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100



Powered with Wear OS by Google



Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 12.0+



Speaker



Smart battery modes



4 GB total storage



1 GB RAM



Heart rate sensor



Tethered GPS



Wireless syncing



Rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%)



Magnetic charging



300 mAh battery capacity



Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity



Microphone



Audible alerts



Water resistant/swimproof (up to 3ATM)



Accelerometer



Gyroscope



LED flashlight



Music control & storage

The watch is also water resistant and is rated at 3ATM (up to 30 meters). As for the rest of the specifications, , here is all of them at a quick glance.