Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 03:53 PM IST

Amazon and Flipkart sales bring in price cuts to value-for-money Asus, Honor smartphones

The Honor Days Sale on Amazon will end on the March 15, while Flipkart's Asus Omg Deals event will conclude on March 14.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Smartphone sales are starting to become a reoccurring trend in 2019 among India's two biggest e-commerce websites. Amazon’s Honor Days sale includes discounts on Honor smartphones, while Flipkart’s Asus OMG Deals sale features discounts on Asus’ Zephone lineup.

Here is a list of all the handsets going on sale:
Handset Original Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Other Offer (Rs) Platform
Honor 8X 15,999 13,999 NA Amazon
Honor Play 21,999 14,999 NA Amazon
Honor View20 37,999 37,999 4,000 Extra off on exchange No Cost EMI Amazon
Honor 7C 8,949 7,999 NA Amazon
Asus Max M2 12,999 8,499 No Cost EMI Flipkart
Asus ZenFone Max M1 8,999 6,999 No Cost EMI Flipkart
Asus Max Pro M2 15,999 9,999 No Cost EMI Flipkart
Asus Lite L1 6,999 4,999 No Cost EMI Flipkart
Asus ZenFone 5Z 32,999 24,999 No Cost EMI Flipkart

All versions of the Asus ZeFone Max Pro M1 are also seeing major price cuts during the Flipkart Asus Omg Days sale. Both companies are offering up to 5-per cent discounts on Axis Band cards, while Flipkart is introducing complete mobile protection starting at Rs 9.

Apart from smartphones, the Honor Days sale on Amazon also sees the introduction of three smart wearables:

Honor Band 4 – Rs 2,599



The Honor Band 4 is a value for money fitness tracker that packs a ton of innovative features. The band features a bright and cheery colour OLED screen and good battery life. The Honor Brand 4 offers excellent features for its price, only suffering from a below-average notification system.

Honor Band 4 Running – Rs 1,599

This band is the first of its kind to feature two wearable modes – wrist and foot. The Honor Band 4 Running edition monitors step length, foot strike pattern, landing impact, ground contact time, swing angle, cadence and excursion when worn on foot. The band's budget price tag and foot mode make the Honor Band 4 Running edition as close to perfect as they come.

Honor Watch Magic – Rs 13,999

The Honor Watch Magic features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with a density of 326ppi. Honor claims that this smartwatch boasts a battery life of 7 days on a single charge. The Honor Watch Magic also comes with an indoor and outdoor activity tracker and heart monitoring to track your heart rate in real-time. This smartwatch also offers an excellent balance of functionality and design.

The Honor Days Sale on Amazon will end on the March 15, while Flipkart's Asus OMG Deals event will conclude on March 14.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 03:51 pm

#smartphones #Technology

