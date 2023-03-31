English
    FTC complaint alleges OpenAI's ChatGPT is biased and deceptive

    The complaint has been filled by the Center for AI and Digital Policy, a nonprofit research organization

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    A complaint filed with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by the nonprofit organization, Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), alleged that OpenAI's GPT-4 language model, which is the basis for ChatGPT, is "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety."

    CAIDP also accuses OpenAI of releasing a model whose outputs "cannot be proven or replicated" and says that "no independent assessment" was undertaken prior to its launch.

    Also Read | Two weeks into its release, ChatGPT-4 is showcasing significant improvements over GPT3.5

    The organization wants the FTC to investigate OpenAI for failing to meet the commission's guidelines and wants the commission to suspend all future releases of the language models until they adhere to the commission's principles.

    CAIDP president Marc Rotenberg was one of the many who signed an open letter calling for a pause in AI development, to consider ethics guidelines. Twitter and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, also signed the letter.

    CAIDP points out that the FTC has declared the use of AI should be, "transparent, explainable, fair and empirically sound while fostering accountability," but GPT-4 does not meet those requirements.

    A total of five OpenAI products were mentioned in the complaint - DALL-E, GPT-4, OpenAI Five, ChatGPT and OpenAI Codex.

    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP) #ChatGPT #GPT-4 #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 12:42 pm