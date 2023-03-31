FTC complaint alleges OpenAI's ChatGPT is biased and deceptive

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

A complaint filed with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by the nonprofit organization, Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP), alleged that OpenAI's GPT-4 language model, which is the basis for ChatGPT, is "biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety."

CAIDP also accuses OpenAI of releasing a model whose outputs "cannot be proven or replicated" and says that "no independent assessment" was undertaken prior to its launch.

The organization wants the FTC to investigate OpenAI for failing to meet the commission's guidelines and wants the commission to suspend all future releases of the language models until they adhere to the commission's principles.

CAIDP president Marc Rotenberg was one of the many who signed an open letter calling for a pause in AI development, to consider ethics guidelines. Twitter and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, also signed the letter.

CAIDP points out that the FTC has declared the use of AI should be, "transparent, explainable, fair and empirically sound while fostering accountability," but GPT-4 does not meet those requirements.

A total of five OpenAI products were mentioned in the complaint - DALL-E, GPT-4, OpenAI Five, ChatGPT and OpenAI Codex.