From rollable smartphone to masks that amplify your voice, the most innovative gadgets from CES 2021

As usual with CES, this year also saw a plethora of products announced by various brands across categories. Some products came with the expected upgrades, while some brands showcased their unique and innovative products at the event. Here is a quick round-up of some of the most innovative products announced at CES 2021.

Razer Project Hazel – Project Hazel from Razer is a face mask for the tech-savvy. It will protect you from any infections since it is equivalent to an N95 mask and comes with active air ventilation to push out CO2. The design is such that the mask creates an airtight seal. Also, it has built-in filtration that can trap 95 percent of airborne particles. The mask has a transparent front so that others can see your mouth and also sports RGB lights for a cool effect. The mask has a built-in microphone and a speaker that can be used to amplify your voice when speaking to others. No details on price and availability, but we hope it is launched soon by Razer.

At its CES 2021 press conference, LG gave a sneak peek at its rollable smartphone that could be coming later this year. The smartphone has a standard display that unrolls to provide you with a larger display, and when you are done, it will roll back to its standard size. We already have foldable phones, but with the Rollable, LG is ready to bring about smartphone design and technology innovations. There are no tech specifications available at the moment, but if rumours are to be believed, the phone will be available for purchase in Q4 of 2021 for consumers. Keep in mind that OPPO also has a similar concept in works for a smartphone with a screen that expands when required.

Lenovo NEC Lavie Mini: Lenovo continues to experiment with the form factor on laptops, and the NEC Lavie Mini is the latest unique offering from the brand. The laptop has an 8-inch touchscreen with a compact keyboard but sans a trackpad. Instead of the trackpad, it has an optical touch sensor for use. The unique factor is that it supports the option to attach the wireless controller to the laptop in the same fashion as Nintendo Switch to transform it into a handheld gaming machine. It is powered by 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for storage.

Samsung Solar Power Eco Remote: The remote control has been innovated in terms of design, but for charging, we still have to use the old AA or AAA cells for power. Thankfully, someone at Samsung took steps to solve this issue with a remote control that charges via solar power. On the back of the remote is a solar cell panel that can charge the internal battery throughout the day. Samsung says the battery will last up to two years before you would need to charge it again. In case you want to charge the internal battery faster, there is the option of using a USB-C port to charge. This new remote will come with the 2021 lineup of Samsung TVs.

Cowin Soundbar: Having a good soundbar can make a tonne of difference in your TV's audio quality. However, the issue with a typical soundbar is that their setup is not very flexible – you have to keep it below the TV for the best effect. Cowin's innovative new Soundbar gives the user flexibility with a unique design that allows the Soundbar to be split into two pieces. The two separate pieces can be kept on each side of the TV or placed at a key location in the room for a surround effect. It has Bluetooth wireless connection but can also be connected via HDMI, aux and optical if required. The best thing – it just costs $80.

Tokyo-based Quantum Operation has introduced a blood glucose monitor, which is non-invasive. This means that unlike traditional glucose monitors that require you to put blood on the machine via a needle prick, this one will be able to monitor your blood sugar from your wrist directly. It is capable of doing that via its patented spectrum technology integrated into a wrist band. There is no word on the device's availability, but it surely will be a game-changer in the health field when it becomes available for use.