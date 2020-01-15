From 5G for all to affordable foldable phones: Everything we learnt about smartphones from CES 2020

The Consumer Electronics Show is not the go-to place if one's on a look out for the best smartphones that will arrive in the year. However, CES does set some of the smartphone trends, and this year was no different. Here are some of the smartphone trends set at the recently concluded CES 2020.

Affordable Foldable Phones

Foldable smartphones were undoubtedly one of the best innovations in the smartphone market in 2019. However, these foldable handsets – Moto Razr, Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X – fetched outlandish prices. At CES 2020, TCL debuted a foldable concept phone that may not be as attractive as the Moto Razr or as capable as the Mate X, but will undoubtedly fall on the affordable side, which will be a first for folding smartphones. While TCL’s foldable phone is still in its concept phase, the implication that affordability could be coming to foldable smartphone space is exciting.

5G for All Budgets

If you are in the market for a 5G smartphone, there’s no better time than the present. TCL and Coolpad confirmed affordable smartphones with 5G connectivity will be coming to western markets in the first half of 2020. Additionally, MediaTek also introduced the Dimensity 800 chipset, designed for affordable 5G mobile phones. Both Xiaomi and Realme has recently unveiled budget 5G handsets in China. 2020 will certainly bring affordability to the next-generation network.

New Camera Tech

2019 saw triple and quad cameras on all smartphones, irrespective of their price. However, as camera count went up, so did the standout camera bulge on the back of the phones. At CES 2020, OnePlus’ ‘disappearing camera’ concept offered a way to get rid of dreadful camera modules on the back of smartphones. The company hid the cameras on the back behind electrochromic glass technology, which can turn transparent, semi-transparent or opaque as and when you need to use the cameras. And, while this may not make its way to smartphones in 2020, the glass can also be used as a neutral density filter, which will certainly help with taking photos and videos in extremely bright light.

A Circular Form Factor