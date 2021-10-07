Free AirPods with iPhone 12 offer on Apple India Online Store goes live today

Apple iPhone 12 price in India was dropped officially following the iPhone 13 launch. The company slashed the price of its 2020 iPhone and brought it down to Rs 65,900. Apple also dropped the iPhone 12 mini price in India alongside, which is currently available on the Apple India Online Store for Rs 59,900. As part of the festive season, the US-based tech giant is offering free AirPods to customers who purchase the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini from the Apple India Online Store.

AirPods second-generation price in India is currently set at Rs 14,900. Customers will also get to choose to upgrade to the AirPods with wireless charging case (currently priced at Rs 18,900) or even the top-end AirPods Pro (priced at Rs 24,900) by paying the difference amount. This means that you will need to pay Rs 4,000 additional on the wireless charging case model or Rs 10,000 extra for the AirPods Pro.

In addition to this, Apple is also offering a free personalised engraving of emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu for AirPods. Customers can also choose to gift wrap the purchase with a customised card/ message.

The iPhone 12 price in India was slashed following the iPhone 13 series launch in India. The standard iPhone 12, which was launched for Rs 79,900, is now available for Rs 65,900 on the Apple India website. Users get 64GB of internal storage for the price. The price cut is also extended to the 128GB and 256GB models, which are now available in India for Rs 70,900 and Rs 80,900. It is available for purchase in all six colours - Black, White, Blue, Purple, Green and PRODUCT [Red].

In comparison, the iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. It comes in five colours - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED.

The iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB variant. It is also available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 mini price in India, in comparison, starts at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage option. There is also a 256GB and a 512GB storage option. The iPhone 13 mini India price for these two configurations is set at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.