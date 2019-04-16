Fortnite is the highest-grossing battle royale video game but competition seems to be heating up

The Battle Royale genre has become one of the most popular gameplay formats in recent times since the rise of games like PUBG and Fortnite. And the list doesn’t stop there with big franchises like Call of Duty and

Battlefield introducing the format into their latest editions.

According to a report by SuperData, the battle royale genre is set to hit the $20.1 billion mark across all platforms in 2019. The figure represents a massive 60-percent increase year-on-year due to the tremendous growth of the genre.

While Players Unknown Battle Ground and Fortnite lead the charge in terms of revenue generated, Apex Legends is gaining a stellar reputation, raking in over 50 million players in a month. Additionally, both Battlefield V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have already broken multiple sales records, modes like Firestorm and Blackout are only going to contribute to the ever-increasing growth of this game genre.

Off all the battle royale games, Fortnite currently holds the title for most highest-grossing, reportedly valued at $15 billion by Epic Games. According to a report from TechCrunch, the game reportedly grossed $3 billion in profit in 2018. And, while several other games have also netted in $1 billion in their first year, none of them has done it with a free-to-play release.

Fortnite also popularised the microtransactions' monetary system seen in most battle royale video games. Fortnite’s prioritisation of play-to-win rather than pay-to-win was one of the reasons that led to the game’s immense success.

But Fortnite’s dominance might be short-lived in 2019, as competition beings to heat up. Apex Legends has hit the ground running, while Battlefield Firestorm brings a unique level of reality to the battle royale genre. And don’t forget, the record-breaking sales numbers from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout mode. The competition in 2019 is only heating up, and it’ll be interesting to see which game emerges as the king of the genre in 2020.