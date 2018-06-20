App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Force Motors to launch Gurkha Xtreme with Mercedes-Benz-derived engine

The Gurkha's old 2.6-litre engine will be swapped out for a new Mercedes-Benz OM611-derived 2.2 litre diesel engine

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Force Motors is all set to launch the new top-spec variant of the Gurkha by the end of this month, according to various media reports.

The Force Gurkha Xtreme, as it is called, will be available in soft-top and hard-top variants and will look similar to the three-door vehicle. But the major changes lie at the heart of the off-roader.

The Gurkha's old 2.6-litre engine will be swapped out for a new Mercedes-Benz OM611-derived 2.2 litre diesel engine.

The new engine will produce 140 horsepower if output and 321 Nm of torque, as compared to the 86 hp and 230 Nm of the outgoing engine.

related news

What also changes is the transmission – a new Mercedes-Benz G32 5-speed manual linked to the engine via a dual-mass flywheel. A low-range transfer case will come as standard, but there will be no shift-on-the-fly system.

A new suspension set up, a multi-link arrangement at the front axle in addition to the rear axle, provides the Gurkha with much better approach, departure and ramp breakover angles.

The new figures will now stand at 44 degrees, 35 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively, as compared to 39 degrees, 27 degrees and 24 degrees, respectively, in the Gurkha Xplorer.

Front and rear differential locks will also come as standard.

The Gurkha Xtreme is expected to be priced around Rs 14 lakh and a few dealers seem to have started accepting bookings for the vehicle.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 09:46 pm

tags #Auto #Force Motors #Mercedes-Benz #Technology

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.