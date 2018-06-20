Force Motors to launch Gurkha Xtreme with Mercedes-Benz-derived engine

Force Motors is all set to launch the new top-spec variant of the Gurkha by the end of this month, according to various media reports.

The Force Gurkha Xtreme, as it is called, will be available in soft-top and hard-top variants and will look similar to the three-door vehicle. But the major changes lie at the heart of the off-roader.

The Gurkha's old 2.6-litre engine will be swapped out for a new Mercedes-Benz OM611-derived 2.2 litre diesel engine.

The new engine will produce 140 horsepower if output and 321 Nm of torque, as compared to the 86 hp and 230 Nm of the outgoing engine.

What also changes is the transmission – a new Mercedes-Benz G32 5-speed manual linked to the engine via a dual-mass flywheel. A low-range transfer case will come as standard, but there will be no shift-on-the-fly system.

A new suspension set up, a multi-link arrangement at the front axle in addition to the rear axle, provides the Gurkha with much better approach, departure and ramp breakover angles.

The new figures will now stand at 44 degrees, 35 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively, as compared to 39 degrees, 27 degrees and 24 degrees, respectively, in the Gurkha Xplorer.

Front and rear differential locks will also come as standard.

The Gurkha Xtreme is expected to be priced around Rs 14 lakh and a few dealers seem to have started accepting bookings for the vehicle.