Food tech makes a strong comeback at CES 2019

The Consumer Electronics Show offers manufacturers a platform to showcase their most innovative technology. Manufacturers from around the globe assemble to unveil new technologies, be it prototype or products ready for commercial distribution. AI is a major theme for CES 2019 with electronics manufacturers looking to add the technology in almost every product offering. Here’s a look at some of the best innovations in food technology at CES 2019:

Our list of the most innovative food-related unveils at CES 2019 begins with the Bread Bot. The Bread Bot is a vending that offers freshly-baked bread, perhaps that’s an oversimplification of its capabilities. This fully automated bread-making machine is capable of mixing, kneading, proofing and baking bakery-fresh bread in little under 90 minutes.

Second on the list is GE Appliances’ dynamic new Kitchen Hub. To dub the kitchen hub as a smart kitchen appliance can almost be considered misnomer. The Kitchen Hub is capable of enhancing life in the kitchen by aiding homeowners in performing essential cooking duties, including acting as the control station for other smart home devices like thermostats and lighting systems as well as serving as a fully-enabled entertainment and communication station. Its central hub is a 27-inch smart touch screen. The functionality of the Kitchen Hub begins in the heart of the kitchen and follows into entertainment and social media access.

Coming in at a close third is the KitchenAid Cook Processor. While this is quite far from being the most innovative product you see at CES 2019, it is certainly high up there on the list of useful products. This multifunction kitchen appliance can cut, stir, steam, and features an internal scale that enables step-by-step recipe guidance. It also boasts Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to connect to the Internet to gain access to recipes.

Smart kitchen screens are the new rage with major manufacturers realising their potential to aid consumers with simplifying life in the kitchen, so the announcement of KitchenAid’s Smart Display comes as no surprise. Google Assistant is on a role at CES 2019 with major appliance brands announcing Google Assistant integration with most of their products. Combine the two, and you get a smart display with voice assistance that will take the convenience factor in your kitchen up a notch.

Last but not least to our list of innovative food-tech is Gourmia’s smart multicooker. This 11-in-1 Deluxe Multicooker works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands and automation through the Gourmia app. The free mobile app allows you to control the appliance from any place with an internet connection. The multicooker features multiple modes including sautéing, roast, bake, sous vide, yoghurt, warming, slow cook, stew, steam, rice and manual.