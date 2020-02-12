App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Send money directly to a phone number through MoneyGram FastSend Service

The new service, supported by the Visa Direct rails, enables the industry's fastest transaction times and the most seamless money transfer user experience.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MoneyGram International, Inc., cross-border P2P payments and money transfers company , has launched MoneyGram FastSend, a new service through which consumers can send money quickly and easily to their friend's mobile phone number via the MoneyGram website and mobile app. The new service, supported by the Visa Direct rails, enables the industry's fastest transaction times and the most seamless money transfer user experience. In this revolutionary new product, customers can send and receive money in just a couple of clicks.

"With the launch of the new FastSend service, sending money is now as easy as sending a text," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He added, "FastSend builds on the success of our extremely popular mobile app and will further MoneyGram's leading position in the evolution of digital P2P payments."

To use FastSend, customers simply log in to the MoneyGram app or website, enter the receiver's name and phone number, and select FastSend. A text is sent to the receiver notifying them that they have funds immediately available for deposit. The receiver then logs in, adds their debit card, and the funds are transferred into their bank account within minutes.

Close

As the name implies, FastSend gives users a fast way to send money by simply sending a text message, without needing to input the receiver's bank account information. It's also affordable, costing just $1.99 per transaction from debit cards, and offers a $10,000 limit per transaction – a considerably higher amount than similar offerings from other companies.

related news

"Over the last few years, we've invested in our digital business to build a fintech start-up powered by our leading global brand," said Kamila Chytil, MoneyGram Chief Operating Officer and leader of the company's digital initiatives. She added, "Our digital business is quickly becoming the leading cross-border P2P payment solution, and we're excited to launch FastSend to further accelerate our digital growth."

MoneyGram developed this new service as a continuation of its strategic partnership with Visa and the Visa Direct product. FastSend is currently available for sends within the United States and for sends from the U.S. to Spain. Additional markets are scheduled to go live throughout the year.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #MoneyGram

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.