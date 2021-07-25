Experts weigh in on Clubhouse Data Leak, call it fake

Clubhouse themselves have put out an official statement saying that there has been no data breach

Clubhouse have now officially confirmed via a statement that there has been "no breach of Clubhouse" and the supposed hacks are just "a series of bots generating billions of random phone numbers."



News of @Clubhouse data breach on #darknet is getting viral.

First thing the seller claims FREE sample but it requires 8 credits to unlock.

Second it’s just random Japan phone numbers.

PII not available. This seller has a bad past. Attracting buyers by showing lakhs telegram followers. Seems Fake.

If, by coincidence, one of these numbers do correlate to an actual phone number of a clubhouse user, "The API returns no user identifiable information."Other experts have also weighed in on the issue, rubbishing the hackers claims

The people also pointed out that personal information was not available on the hacker's posts and that he had routinely published such claims that have been disproven before.

The hacker's forum itself has marked the data breach as a "bad sample" which means that the data does not contain anything of value and is useless.