Experts weigh in on Clubhouse Data Leak, call it fake
Clubhouse themselves have put out an official statement saying that there has been no data breach
July 25, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST
Clubhouse have now officially confirmed via a statement that there has been "no breach of Clubhouse" and the supposed hacks are just "a series of bots generating billions of random phone numbers."
If, by coincidence, one of these numbers do correlate to an actual phone number of a clubhouse user, "The API returns no user identifiable information."
Other experts have also weighed in on the issue, rubbishing the hackers claims
The people also pointed out that personal information was not available on the hacker's posts and that he had routinely published such claims that have been disproven before.
The hacker's forum itself has marked the data breach as a "bad sample" which means that the data does not contain anything of value and is useless.