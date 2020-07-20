Exclusive: OPPO Reno4 Pro India variant with 48MP quad-camera setup launching on July 31, Oppo Watch to debut alongside

Oppo will launch the Reno4 Pro in India at 12.30 pm on July 31. The Reno3 Pro successor will have different specifications compared to the Chinese variant, which was launched last month. Oppo will also launch the Oppo Watch in 41mm and 46mm variants at the Reno4 Pro launch event.

Oppo Reno4 Pro India specifications

While the Reno4 Pro will launch in India on July 31, retail sources exclusively told Moneycontrol that the smartphone will go on sale starting August 5 and will be available for pre-orders soon. The company will bring the Reno4 Pro in two colour options — Starry Night and Silky White.

Furthermore, the Oppo Reno4 Pro India variant spec-sheet will be significantly different from the Chinese variant. Our sources claim that Reno4 Pro will have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate and single punch-hole for the 32MP front camera.

At the back, there will be four camera sensors with a 48MP primary lens at the helm. The other three cameras would include an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome/depth sensor. This is different from the China variant, which features a 48MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto sensor setup.

Processor and battery details are currently unknown. The China variant features a Snapdragon 765G processor, a 4,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. Reno4 Pro will run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7

Oppo Watch

Oppo Watch has previously made its debut in China and will be followed by a launch in India on July 31. The two variants — 41mm and 46mm — are likely to be priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

The Oppo Watch 41mm variant will come in White, Pink colour options, whereas the 46mm variant will be offered in Black, Gold colours.

Both the variants sport a curved flexible AMOLED display with two physical buttons on the right edge.

The 41mm Oppo Watch has a 1.6-inch display with a 320 x 360-pixel resolution, whereas the bigger 46mm variant has a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402*476 resolution. Both the variants feature sleep monitoring and heart-rate monitoring and also come with a variety of sensors like gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, optical heart rate sensor, barometric pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, etc.

The Oppo Watch also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The 41mm variant has water resistance up to 3ATM, whereas the 46mm model has a 5ATM water resistance.