E3 2021 | From Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to Evil Dead: All the big announcements from Summer Game Fest 2021

The E3 season has kicked into high gear with some big announcements on the eve of the event

E3 2021 hasn't officially begun just yet but Summer Game Fest 2021 has just given you head start with a lot of big announcements. Here is a look at everything that was shown off at the event.

Elden Ring



Rise, Tarnished.#ELDENRING comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/V2PWllffDp

— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 10, 2021

Initially announced at E3 2019, the From Software title finally showed off some gameplay from the anticipated title after a two year long absence. The game is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice) with worldbuilding and story being handled by George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones).

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

A stand-alone spin-off title set in the Borderlands universe that features dragons, Tiny Tina and of course...Butt Stallion! The game will release in early 2022.

Death Stranding Director's Cut for PS5

Hideo Kojima dropped by the show to announce that a 'Director's Cut' of Death Stranding would be coming to Sony's PlayStation 5.

Metal Slug Tactics

The classic run and gun Metal Slug takes a strategic approach with a tactical take on the franchise.

Korean MMO Lost Ark is coming to the west

After being playable for years in Korea, Russia and Japan, Lost Ark will now finally make its way to the west in Fall 2021.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Frontier development gives you a second chance to play god with a sequel to the theme park builder based on Jurassic Park until "life finds a way".

Call of Duty Warzone: Season 4

A new season was announced for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with some fan favourite maps and new operator teases.

Evil Dead: The Game

Besides bringing back Painkiller, Saber Interactive is also working on video game adaptation of another beloved horror franchise. Evil Dead is set to launch in 2021 and is a four player co-op game.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

A battle royale set in the Vampire The Masquerade universe that will be free-to-play and launch in 2021. The game is being worked on by a separate studio and not involved with the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines II.

Tribes of Midgard

A new survival RPG being developed by Norsfell Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, Tribes of Midgard is 10 player co-up experience that will let you team up and slay giants to protect Midgard.

Back 4 Blood

The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead 2 is coming your way on October 12.

Tale of Arise

The next game is in the long running Tales of franchise will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Steam on September 10.

House of Ashes

The next instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology series, House of Ashes will be releasing on October 22.

Endless Dungeon

Amplitude's new game Endless Dungeon got a gameplay reveal at the event. It will arrive on previous gen and current gen consoles along with PC but no release date has been set yet.