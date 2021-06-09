E3 2021 | Here is the entire schedule and how to livestream the gaming event

The entire schedule for E3 2021 has been announced and here is what you need to know

It's nearly that time of the year again when all of your expensive gaming hardware stares a hole into your wallet reminding you that there is still some spending left to do. That will coalesce starting on June 12 and finish on June 15. So here's a quick rundown of what is happening at this year's E3.

You can watch the official live streams on the Twitch channel or the YouTube channel.

Ubisoft Forward | June 12, 11:30 pm

Ubisoft will be kicking off this year's E3 with Ubisoft Forward and the event is expected to showcase and detail a lot of upcoming games. We can expect updates on For Honor, Watch Dogs: Legion and The Crew 2.

The event will also host the first gameplay reveal for the next game in the Rainbow Six franchise Extraction. We can also expect appearances from previously announced titles like Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic.

Ubisoft will also be giving updates on its film and television division along with more content previews for Assassins Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege.

Gearbox Entertainment | June 13, 2:30 am

Gearbox will follow up Ubisoft's opening and the Borderlands maker and keeper of Duke Nukem will have plenty of announcements to make though details are scant as of now.

Microsoft and Bethesda showcase | June 13, 10:30 pm

Microsoft and Bethesda's joint conference will be streamed live on the official Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels. The two companies are expected to make a lot of announcements for upcoming games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and third-party partners from around the world.

Square Enix Presents | June 14, 12:45 am

Following Xbox and Bethesda's presentation will be a 40-minute event from Square Enix which is expected to feature a new game from Eidos Montreal (the makers of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided), an update on their collaboration with Platinum Games and a closer look at Life is Strange Remastered Collection and Life is Strange: True Colors.

The company will also talk about the Black Panther - War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel's Avengers.

Warner Bros. Games' Back 4 Blood | June 14, 2:30 am

Once Square Enix is done and dusted, Warner Bros. will hold a special event to showcase Turtle Rock Studio's spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood.

PC Gaming Show | June 14, 4:30 am

Closing out the day will be the PC gaming show featuring showcases from PC Gamer and Future Games.

Take-Two Interactive Panel, Mythical Games, Freedom and Indie Games Showcase | June 14. 10:30 pm - 1:30 am

Take-Two Interactive, parent company to Rockstar Games and Private Division will kick things off with an interactive panel followed by a slew of announcements from Mythical Games, Freedom Game and Indie Games spotlight featuring upcoming titles.

Capcom | June 15, 3:00 am

Once that is done, Capcom will take the stage to share updates about key titles such as The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.

Razer | June 15, 3:30 am

Gaming peripheral and hardware devices manufacturer Razer will close things off for the day with a presentation.

Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live | June 15, 9:30 pm

The house of Mario takes the stage to open the final days with a presentation that will have announcements for new games on Nintendo Switch. It will be followed by a treehouse live immediately after to showcase the games in action.

BANDAI Namco | June 16, 5:55 am

BANDAI Namco will have the honour of closing E3 for this year with a presentation of their line-up of titles for the year.