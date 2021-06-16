E3 2021 | All the big announcements from Nintendo Direct

A brand new chapter in the 2D Metroid Saga in 19 years, Tekken invades Super Smash Bros., Breath of the Wild 2 and more

Expectations from Nintendo for E3 were massive, seeing as the bar was set really low following some dismal conferences. It was really Nintendo's E3 to loose but by god did they knock it out of the park! Here are all the big announcements from Nintendo Direct.

Breath of the Wild 2

Yup, it's official. Link's adventures in Hyrule will continue on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Nintendo also announced a special edition Game and Watch with the first two Zelda games and Hyrule Warriors is getting new DLC on June 18.

Metroid Dread

Metroid Prime was sadly absent again but to make up for it was the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years! Metroid Dread picks up right where Metroid Fusion left us hanging in 2002 and has a new enemy that stalks Samus through the game.

Wario Ware: Get it Together

Wario Ware is coming back with a new entry and features the series' staple mini-games for players to indulge in. It also has two-player co-op.

Kazuya Mishima invades Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Kazuya Mishima from the legendary Tekken series now joins the roster of playable characters in Nintendo's all star brawler and as the trailer should tell you, he fits right in.

Shin Megami Tensei V has a release date

The next installment in the long-running JRPG franchise will come to the Nintendo Switch on November 12.

Super Monkey Ball is back

A remake of the first two titles in the wacky puzzler from Sega is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on October 5.

Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp

The first two titles in Advance Wars series from the Gameboy Advance are being remastered for the Nintendo Switch and will release on December 3.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version

Square Enix's take on the Guardian's of the Galaxy franchise will be ably available on the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming.

Doom Eternal DLC is finally coming to Switch

Part one of the Ancient Gods DLC for Doom Eternal is finally coming to Nintendo's platform after being available everywhere else for a few months now. It's just part one for now though, you still have to wait for part two.