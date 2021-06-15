E3 2021 | Razer unveils Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop, Raptor 27 monitor, smart face mask with replaceable filter

A sleek new gaming laptop, new monitor and a smart face mask

One of the most popular high-end device manufacturers, Razer took to the stage at E3 2021 to make some big announcements. There was a sleek new gaming laptop to show-off and a smart mask for our pandemic influenced lives.

Razer Blade 14 AMD Gaming Laptop

Razer announced a partnership with AMD to create the ultimate AMD gaming laptop that will be based on AMD's Ryzen 5900HX processor that has 8-cores, 16 threads and can rev up to 4.6GHz.

The company said Nvidia's mobile line of RTX-30 series will be available as options including the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. The laptop is also just 16.8mm thin and will have 14-inch, Quad HD (2560*1440) 165Hz display. As usual, the laptop will feature per-key RGB chroma lighting and THX certified speakers. The prices will start at $3,099 (Approx. Rs 2,26,000).

Razer Raptor 27 Gaming Monitor

Compatible with both Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD Freesync, the sleek 27-inch gaming monitor from Razer has a 165Hz refresh rate and supports resolutions up to 2560*1440. It is also the world's first THX certified gaming monitor that the company claims has gone through THX's rigorous, "400 individual tests to ensure that the image displayed is as true to the source as possible."

It is also VESA compatible and can be mounted. The pricing starts at 799 Euros (Approx. Rs. 71,086)

Razer USB-C GaN Charger

Based on Gallium Nitride, the modern alternative to silicone, GaN chargers are not only physically smaller but also more efficient at transferring current providing more power with less components and less heat loss.

Razer's take on the technology allows people to charge their phones, tablets and laptops while using a small form factor. The prices for the charger start at $179.99 (Approx. Rs 13, 188).

Razer Project Hazel: Smart Face Mask

Yup. Razer is getting into face masks now and in typical Razer fashion its got RGBs up the wazoo to make you stand among the other normal face mask wearing pleebs. Pfft!

All kidding aside, Razer's face mask has replaceable N95 grade filters, secure silicon face seal and a lab-tested BFE rating. There is interior lighting, exterior lighting and anti-fog coating. Razer also says that the filters will last three times longer than standard surgical face masks and will use eighty percent less material waste.

Project Hazel is expected to ship in Q4 2021.