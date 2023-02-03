English
    Razer announces Viper Mini Signature Edition, its lightest gaming mouse at 49 grams

    The mouse is made from magnesium alloy and has 4000Hz wireless polling rates

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Razer)

    (Image Courtesy: Razer)

    Razer has announced the Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse, which is the lightest gaming mouse that the company has made.

    At just 49 grams, the Viper Mini Signature has a magnesium alloy skeleton, and a semi-hollow interior. The device is positioned as an "ultra-high-end, hyper-lightweight wireless performance gaming mouse".

    Also Read | Razer announces Edge, an Android powered handheld console 

    “We set out to create the best lightweight performance gaming mouse,” said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division.