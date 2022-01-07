CES 2022: Razer reveals new Blade gaming laptops, WearOS smartwatches, Futuristic Desk

Razer made a strong showing at CES 2022, unveiling new wearables, laptops, and a new concept desk. The company announced two smartwatches powered by Google’s Wear OS, new Razer laptops powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 6000 series laptop CPUs, and a wild CES prototype desk.

New Razer Blade Laptops

The Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17, equipped with the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080Ti. The new Razer Blade gaming laptops now include DDR5 memory, providing clock speeds up to 4800MHz.

The new Razer Blade 14 makes a return with AMD️ Ryzen 6000 Series processors, up to a Ryzen 9 6900HX. Both the Blade 15 and Blade 17 arrive with the newest ️12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, maxing out with a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H. Razer noted that the newest generation of Intel Core i9 processors will see high-speed frequencies up to 5.0GHz.

The Razer Blade 15 comes with three display configurations – Full HD (360Hz), Quad HD (240Hz), and Ultra HD (144Hz). Additionally, the Razer Blade 17 doubles down on music and gameplay, boasting eight total speakers. Razer also said that each Blade laptop is built with a CNC-milled aluminium chassis and high-quality custom components.

Razer Smartwatches

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 and Skagen Falster Gen 6 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC and run Google's Wear OS. Both smartwatches are compatible with Google Wear OS 3. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 is priced at $329 (Roughly Rs 24,500) Skagen Falster Gen 6 is priced at $295 (roughly Rs 21,900).

Razer Project Sophia

Razer also introduced Project Sophia at CES 2022. Project Sophia is an entire modular desktop computer into a desk that looks like a command centre on a futuristic spacecraft. To complement the desk, Razer also introduced the Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair. Project Sophia and the Enki Pro HyperSense are part of the continuing expansion of the Razer ecosystem.