E3 2021: Everything announced at Xbox, Bethesda Games Showcase

Psychonauts 2, Starfield, Halo Infinite and more

Microsoft and Bethesda dropped some huge announcements at their all virtual E3 2021 showcase. From Halo Infinite and Starfield to Psychonauts 2 and Stalker 2, the big names kept rolling. The icing on the cake? Most of these games will be available on day one if you buy into Xbox Game Pass which is available for Rs 489 per month.

Starfield

The much talked about Bethesda IP had fallen silent in recent years with little to no news. That changed with the showcase, announced as an Xbox and PC exclusive the game is set for release on November 11, 2022.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 : The Heart of Chernobyl

After laying dormant for more than a decade, the Stalker franchise is now officially back from the dead. The sequel now focuses on men obsessed with The Zone and the paranormal entities found within it. The game will be out on Xbox and PC on April 28, 2022.

Contraband

An open world co-op shooter from the studio that brought you the Just Cause series, Mad Max and Rage 2. There was no release date announced for the project but it is confirmed to be a Xbox/PC exclusive.

Twelve Minutes

James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe star in this interactive thriller about "Time loops". The game will be a Xbox exclusive at launch and will come out on August 19.

Psychonauts 2

After a turbulent crowdfunding campaign that started in 2016, Psychonauts 2 will finally be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PC on August 25. 2021.

Party Animals

A multiplayer brawler in the vein of Gang Beasts. The game will launch on Xbox Game Pass and PC with a port for Steam in 2022.

Somerville

Developed by Jumpship studios, made up of people formerly employed with Playdead (Limbo, Inside). This atmospheric 2D puzzler/platformer will be available in 2022.

Halo Infinite

It's been six years since Halo 5 launched to a mixed response among critics and fans but Master Chief is finally back this holiday season. Scheduled for Holiday 2021, Halo Infinite will be available through Xbox Game Pass and is a Xbox/PC exclusive.

Diablo 2 Resurrected

The classic action RPG is coming back on September 23 with a fresh coat of paint but retaining all the aspects that made it unforgettable. It will launch Xbox One, Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A sequel to the well received A Plague Tale: Innocence will be coming to Xbox and PC in 2022.

Slime Rancher 2

A sequel to the cute collect-a-thon original will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2022.

Shredders

A snowboarding game that will arrive first on Xbox Series X/S in December 2021.

Replaced

A brutal brawler/platformer with some amazing pixel art that will be coming to Xbox/PC in 2022.

Eiyuuden Chronicle

Evoking a look similar to Octopath Traveller but with the combat system of the old Suikoden games, Eiyuuden Chronicle will be released in two parts. The first "Hundred Heroes'' will launch in 2022 and "Rising" will follow in 2023. It will be available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

The Ascent

An isometric shoot-em-up set in a unique cyberpunk landscape that will be available on July 29 for Xbox and PC.

Age of Empires IV

Sixteen years! That is how long fans have waited for the next instalment in the classic RTS franchise. It will finally arrive on October 28 for PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Outer Worlds 2

A sequel to Obsidian's Outer World's is in the works but that is all that we know for now.

Redfall

Arkane Studios (Prey, Dishonored series, Wolfenstein Youngblood) dropped a teaser for their next project which seems to be a supernatural shooter with a colorful cast of characters. The game will launch in Summer of 2022 on Xbox/PC.