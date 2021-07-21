DuckDuckGo introduces Email Protection to block mail trackers

The service is currently in beta and is only accepting members if you join a waitlist.

The fact that companies like to hide trackers in emails that they send to you is fact but its so unknown that you may find yourself shocked when you read this. Don't be, it's true.

Technology Conglomerates send you a lot of stuff over email - promotional offers, discounts, attractive new deals on that watch you always wanted and so on. While this may seem like a benefit, it's also a way of tracking your location, the device you are using and telling advertisers how often or how long you read that mail in your inbox. It's why Apple made such a big deal about email trackers and pixels recently.

DuckDuckGo is now introducing a service called Email Protection that lets you strip out these trackers and let you safely read your emails without the worry of being tracked.

The way this is done by using a proxy email forwarding service. You sign up for a dummy email account that you use on sites like e-shops and game key repositories and the mail that they send you is routed through the Email Protection filters. This removes all the trackers from the mail and then sends it to your actual inbox, where you can read it hassle free.

DuckDuckGo also identifies sites that are known to use these trackers and will actively warn you, giving you the option of using your dummy duck email account. These accounts can also be easily deactivated, if you think you are receiving too much spam, like disposable email addresses.



Download DuckDuckGo for iOS or Android

Open Settings > Beta Features > Email Protection

Click “Join the Private Waitlist."

The service is currently in beta and is only accepting members if you join a waitlist. If you are interested all you have to do is -