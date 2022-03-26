Dell launches new XPS 15 and 17 laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPUs and up to Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs

Dell recently dropped new XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops. The new Dell XPS laptops are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and come with Thunderbolt 4 and DDR5 RAM.

Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 17 Price

The Dell XPS 15 features a starting price of $1,449 (roughly Rs 1,10,550) in the US, while the Dell XPS 17 starts from $1,849 (roughly Rs 1,41,050).

Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Specifications

The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 come with three processor options: Intel Core i5-12500H, Core i7-12700H and Core i9-12900HK. Apart from the integrated Intel Iris Xe and Intel UHD graphics, the XPS 15 can be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, while the XPS 17 bumps it up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 discrete GPU.

Dell’s new XPS laptops also come with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz. The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 can be configured with up to 4TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptops also support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and Thunderbolt 4. They run on Microsoft’s Windows 11 Pro operating system.

The Dell XPS 15 sports a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with a UHD resolution (3,840×2,400 pixels). However, there are three other panel options including one with the traditional Full HD resolution, touch options, and a 4K OLED panel. The XPS 17 comes with the same screen configurations but in a larger 17-inch size and no OLED option.

The Dell XPS 15 comes in 56WHr and 86WHr battery options, while the XPS 17 has a single 97WHr battery. The new 12Gen Intel XPS laptops will be available in select markets starting March 31.