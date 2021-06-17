Dell launches new Inspiron laptops in India with Intel and AMD CPUs: Everything you need to know

Dell recently launched new Inspiron laptops in India. The new range of Inspiron laptops includes the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15, and Dell Inspiron 13. The new Inspiron notebooks are configurable with AMD and Intel processors.

Dell Inspiron Prices in India

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop features a starting price of Rs 57,990 for the Intel configuration, while the AMD version starts from Rs 65,990. The Dell Inspiron 14 will be available in India from Rs 44,990, while the Dell Inspiron 15 with Intel configurations will start from Rs 48,990. The AMD version of the Dell Inspiron 15 will start from Rs 57,990. The Inspiron 13, on the other hand, will be available from Rs 68,990.

Dell Inspiron 13

The Dell Inspiron 13 can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H CPU paired with up to a dedicated Nvidia MX450 GPU. The notebook supports up to 16GB of RAM and packs 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The Inspiron 13 sports a 13.3-inch Quad HD display with 300 nits of peak brightness. You also get an integrated fingerprint reader, Thunderbolt 4, and a 54Whr battery.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sports a 14-inch Full HD touch panel. The notebook can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU. You can use the integrated Intel or Radeon graphics or opt for a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU. The notebook offers up 16GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 54Whr battery.

Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 come with 14-inch Full HD and 15.6-inch Full HD displays, respectively. The Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, although the Inspiron 15 is also available in AMD configurations. Both notebooks come with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Both laptops pack 54Whr batteries as well as a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Dell Inspiron Availability

The new Dell Inspiron models will be available for purchase in India from June 18, while the Inspiron 13 will be available from July 7 onwards. The new Inspiron laptops will be available on Amazon India, Dell’s website, and exclusive stores, and through other retail channels.