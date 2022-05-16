English
    Dell G15 5520, G15 5521 SE launched in India with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series GPUs

    Moneycontrol News
    May 16, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

    Dell launched two new G series gaming laptops in India. The Dell new G15 5520 and G15 5521 Special Edition (SE) feature the latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series GPUs.

     Dell G15 5520 &  Dell G15 5521 SE Price in India

    The Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop features a starting price of Rs 85,990. Additionally, the Dell G15 5521 SE boasts a starting price of Rs 1,18,990. The newly launched Dell G15 devices are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, and multi-brand outlets. The G15 5520 comes in Dark Shadow Grey while the G15 5521 SE is available in Obsidian Black.

     Dell G15 5520 &  Dell G15 5521 SE Specs

    The Dell G15 5520 and G15 5521 can be configured with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 H series mobile processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti laptop GPU. The new budget gaming laptops also come with the Alienware-inspired thermal design that features optimal cooling thanks to dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes, and four strategically placed vents.

    Dell G15

    The Dell G15 5520 comes with two display options including a Full HD (1080p) IPS panel with 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rates. Additionally, the G15 5520 gaming laptop arrives with a QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop also comes with Dolby Audio for gamers, offering three-dimensional gameplay with 360° audio and voice booting technology.

    Dell’s new G15 5521 SE also features 12-zone RGB LED chassis lighting. The new G15 devices also boast Game Shift technology and Alienware Command Center which Dell claims offer better controls and improved performance without throttling the CPUs and GPUs.  



    Tags: #Dell #gaming #gaming laptops #Intel #NVIDIA
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:26 pm
