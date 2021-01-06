Dell announces new Latitude, Precision laptops as well as OptiPlex modular desktop

The new laptop and desktop models arrive just ahead of CES 2021 with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors.

Dell recently announced new Latitude and Precision laptops alongside OptiPlex desktops. The new laptop and desktop models arrive just ahead of CES 2021 with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors. The new PCs unveiled in the lineup include – the Dell Latitude 9420, Latitude 7520, Latitude 5420, and Precision 3560 laptops, and the OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, and OptiPlex 3090 desktops.

Dell Latitude and Precision Laptop prices

The Latitude 9420's price starts from $1,949 (roughly Rs 1,42,600), while the laptop will be available this spring. The Latitude 7520 will go on sale on January 12 in the US and will start from $1,649 (roughly Rs 1,20,650). The Latitude 5420 starts from $1,049 (roughly Rs 76,750) and will also be available from January 12. Dell's Precision 3650 will be priced starting from $1,189 (roughly Rs 87,000) and will be available from January 12.

Dell OptiPlex Desktop prices

The Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra will start from $659 (roughly Rs 48,200) and $769 (roughly Rs 56,250), respectively. Both the desktops will be available from January 28, 2021.

Dell Latitude 9420

The Dell Latitude 9420 can be equipped with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop arrives with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G LTE connectivity options and is based on Intel Evo platform. The new Latitude machine also comes with Intel's Visual Sensing Technology SafeShutter technology, the latter automatically opens and closes the webcam.

The laptop features a 14-inch panel with up to a QHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution and touch support. The Latitude 9420 comes with up to 3-cell, 60Wh 6 Polymer battery and up to 65W charging over USB Type-C. It weights a meagre 1.33kg and is pre-installed Dell Optimizer software.

Dell Latitude 7520 and 5420

The other two new Latitude laptops are also equipped with Intel's latest 11th Gen processors, up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs. The Latitude 5420 can also be equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. The Latitude 7520 features a 15.6-inch display that is available in Full HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) or Ultra HD (3,740x2,160 pixels) resolution with optional touch support. The Latitude 5420 sports a 14-inch Full HD display with optional touch support. The Dell Latitude 7520 and 5420 weigh 1.62kg and 1.59kg, respectively.

Dell Precision 3560

The Dell Precision 3560 laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD touch panel. It is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor paired with Nvidia's Quadro T500 graphics. The Precision 3560 can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 40 SSD storage. The laptop weighs 1.59kg.

The Latitude 5000 and Precision 3560 laptops are touted as environmentally friendly as they incorporate 21 percent bioplastic for their lids.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra

The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra features a modular all-in-one design and is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The desktop comes with Intel UHD Graphics and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Ethernet port, and more. The desktop also supports Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra is similar to the OptiPlex 7090, although the former is targeted towards businesses and educators. The desktop comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.