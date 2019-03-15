Cricket legend Glenn McGrath partners with FinTech giant ThinkMarkets

Legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath is the latest sports star to join forces with online financial trading broker ThinkMarkets to promote sport to disadvantaged young people and provide opportunities to a new generation of financial gurus.

The launch of the Think 2020 programme will see McGrath, meet young people from Sydney and London to inspire them to pay attention to their physical and financial health.

He will also give talks to young women starting their careers in financial services, explaining how a winning mentality and fast, strategic thinking, can lead to success.

Glenn McGrath said: "Partnering with ThinkMarkets is a no-brainer for me – they want to help young people and provide opportunities to those who may not otherwise have them, and I am excited to get going.

McGrath's partnership with ThinkMarkets is the second that the financial broker has arranged following on from their collaboration with former world champion boxer Amir Khan.