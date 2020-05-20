The best tablets for your child's education under Rs 15,000

With schools continuing to be closed for the next few months, your children have to use digital platforms for online classes and learning. Since you can't give them access to your laptop all the time, the next best thing is to invest in a budget tablet for your child.

Here are a few options you can consider within the Rs 15,000 price segment.

Alcatel 3T 8 – Rs 8,999

Although it's a 2019 model, this Alcatel tablet is the only one under Rs 10k offering 4G connectivity. It has a bright 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280*800 pixels and an eye care mode built-in. Specs include 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, quad-core Mediatek processor and a 4,080mAh battery. The tablet is lightweight at 279 grams and has a matte finish to prevent visible scratches on the body. It also has a front, and rear camera for your child to attend online classes or use educational AR apps. On the software front, it runs Android Go Edition and comes with a dedicated Kids mode with parental control. What we love is that there is also a kid-proof bumper case with a kickstand to prop it up for viewing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 – Rs 9,999

Tab A 8.0 offers a premium metal body in a sleek design. It has a bright 8-inch display with 1280*800-pixel resolution along with dual speakers making it ideal for viewing educational videos. You can get it in WiFi only or WiFi + 4G variant as per your requirement. Powered by a Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and a large 5,100mAh battery, Tab A 8.0 offers smooth performance with long battery life. Other features include front and rear camera and expandable storage. It runs Android 9.0 and has Samsung Kids Home that gives you parental controls to monitor and control the tablet usage. You can also get a variant with 4G connectivity for the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for Rs 11,999.

Honor Pad 5 – Rs 13,999

Honor's tablet offering comes with an 8-inch full-HD (1920*1200 pixels) display with a built-in blue light filter for eye protection for your child in a sleek metal body. The tablet also has an intuitive posture guidance feature that identifies your child's sitting posture and sends out reminders to sit in a proper position while using the tablet. It is powered by the Kirin processor coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion. The Honor Pad 5 has a 5,100mAh battery, sim slot for voice call as well as 4G connectivity, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound for clear and loud audio output. Honor also has a Children's Corner on the tablet loaded with educations content and time limit features to control how much time your child spends using the device.

Lenovo M10 FHD – Rs 14,999

If you are looking for a tablet with a large 10-inch screen for your child, then the Lenovo M10 FHD is the best option at this price. It has a 10.1-inch full-HD display and loud dual front speakers for superior audio experience. It runs on a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and boasts of a massive 7,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 8 hours of video playback on a single charge. It weighs just 480 grams, which makes it easy to hold and carry. The tablet has shock-resistant bumpers on the corner to protect against accidental drops, which is a welcome addition. You also get a dedicated Kids mode with curated content, parental control and eye protection mode. Other features include expandable storage, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with facial unlock feature.



