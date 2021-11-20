Classic GTA trilogy available again, Rockstar apologises for remasters

Previously, it had to recede the PC version of the game because of issues

Rockstar Games has said that it will make the PC versions of the classic GTA Trilogy available soon, and apologised for the technical issues that have plagued the recently released remaster of the classic trilogy.

The US-based video game publisher said the classic PC versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas would be purchasable in a bundle soon.

The move follows widespread criticism of Rockstar, with fans accusing the company of deliberately removing the older versions to force people into buying the new one. It has also been accused of sloppily made iterations of the games for iOS and Android, which were curiously ported over for the PC release.



Rockstar's handling of the remasters for the trilogy has not gone down well with fans.

Players faced a number of technical issues with the games, which in some cases, look worse than the originals. Visuals aside, there are a growing number of bugs and glitches that ruined the experience for many.

"Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games," Rockstar Games said in a statement posted to its site.

"The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect. We have ongoing plans to address the technical issues and to improve each game going forward."

Rockstar also said anyone who would purchase the remaster through June 30, 2022 would receive the classic versions of all three games in their Rockstar Launcher libraries at no extra cost.

The company said that it would update players as soon as the classic titles were back on the store.