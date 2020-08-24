Chinese app ban | India made apps shine on Google Play Store

Before the Indian government banned a series of Chinese apps in the country, TikTok was riding high as the most popular app on the Google Play Store. The short video sharing app clocked over 30 million downloads 50 days before it was banned from the country.



Top Android apps in India, by download figures, 50-odd days before New Delhi banned dozens of Chinese apps (left) Vs. 50-odd days since the ban. pic.twitter.com/OLUj6AKNHp

— Manish Singh (@refsrc) August 24, 2020

However, 50 days since its ban, the spot has been occupied by Snack Video, which has over 40.8 million downloads. Snack Video has recorded a growth of 1746 percent, 50 days since the removal of TikTok. Snack Video is another short-form video-sharing app with a 4.3 rating on the Google Play Store. Today, the short video sharing platform has over 50 million users.

Facebook has also seen a surge in its user base going from little over 17.1 million 50 days before the app ban to 24.7 million 50 days after the ban. Moj and MX TakaTak have reached the third and fourth position with over 31.6 million and 31.4 million users, respectively. Both Moj and MX TakaTak are India based apps.

Indian social media app Roposo has also seen exponential growth of 518 percent with over 24.6 million users. Another detail we’ve noticed in the list of top 15 apps 50 days before and after the ban is that the total number of Indian made apps went up from three to seven since the removal of Chinese apps.

Google Meet has also risen in popularity in the past couple of months, recording over 28.6 million downloads with an 88 percent growth. Before the Chinese app ban, Instagram suffered negative 16 percent growth. However, Instagram has since seen a 21 percent growth, seeing little over 6.5 million new users 50 days since the ban.