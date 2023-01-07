CES 2023 | MSI Creator, Prestige Studio laptops unveiled alongside new Pen 2 Stylus

MSI recently dropped new laptops for creators and working professionals at CES 2023. The line-up included new MSI Creator and Prestige series laptops. The new laptops are equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel laptop CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40 Series laptops GPUs.

The MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and Creator Z16 HX Studio laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors, up to a Core i9-13950HX paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. They support DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD storage.

The Creator Z17HX Studio notebook sports a 17.3-inch QHD+ IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and supports 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The Creator Z16 HX’s display boasts the same specifications, although it uses a smaller 16-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The two creator notebooks feature Thunderbolt 4, an IR webcam, per-key RGB backlit keyboard, quad speakers, an SD Express card slot, and more.

MSI also unveiled new slim and light Prestige laptops including the Prestige 14 Evo and Prestige 16 Evo and an all-new MSI Prestige 13 Evo. The Prestige 13 Evo weighs less than a kilo despite its aluminium alloy chassis. The Prestige Evo 14 and 16 can be equipped with up to an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, while the Prestige 13 Evo uses a Core i7-1360P CPU. MSI also unveiled the Prestige 16 Studio, which comes with discrete graphics up to an Nvidia RTX 4060.

MSI also unveiled new Modern laptops, which feature new colour options include star blue and beige rose. We also seen an all-new 13-inch Summit Flip Evo at CES 2023. In addition to all the laptops, MSI introduced the MSI Pen 2 stylus, which uses MPP 2.6 technology to ensure compatibility with a variety of laptops. The Pen 2 also comes with 4096 pressure level and haptic feedback giving you the feeling of writing on actual paper. The MSI Pen 2 can also be used as a traditional pencil on paper without switching to actual pens.