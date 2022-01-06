MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

CES 2022: Nokia C100, C200, G100, G400 budget smartphones unveiled

Nokia G400 was the only smartphone of the lot which features 5G connectivity

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

Nokia unveiled several budget smartphones at CES 2022. Nokia-licensee HMD Global unveiled the Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, and Nokia 2760 Flip phone at the event.

According to Android Authority, the Nokia C100 and C200 were the most affordable of the company’s newly unveiled smartphones. The Nokia C100 is priced at $99 (Roughly Rs 7,350), while C200 comes in at $119 (Roughly Rs 8,850).

The Nokia G100 is priced at $149 (Roughly Rs 11,100), while the Nokia G400 is the most expensive of the four smartphones, priced at $239 (Roughly Rs 17,800). Lastly, the Nokia 2760 Flip phone retails for $79 (Roughly Rs 5,900). As of now, there is no word about the availability of the devices outside the US.

Nokia G100, Nokia G400 Specifications

The Nokia G100 is powered by the Snapdragon 615 SoC, which is a fairly old chip, we’re talking over five years old. The Nokia G400, on the other hand, opts for a newer Snapdragon 480 SoC, which also offers 5G connectivity. The chips here are paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Nokia G100 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel, while the G400 opts for a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Nokia G400 opts for a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The Nokia G100 also boasts a triple-camera setup on the back.

Nokia C100, Nokia C200 Specifications

The two new Nokia C series smartphones run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Nokia C100 opts for a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD panel, while the C200 gets a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD panel. Both Nokia devices feature a single camera on the front and the back. The Nokia C100 opts for an 8 MP primary camera, while the C200’s camera hasn’t been detailed. The Nokia C100 packs a 3,000 mAh battery, while the C200 opts for a 4,000 mAh battery.

Tags: #CES 2022 #HMD Global #Nokia #smartphones #Snapdragon
first published: Jan 6, 2022 07:05 pm

